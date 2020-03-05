IJN
Wednesday, March 4, 2020 -
Steve Farber dies

Steve Farber dies

Mar 04, 2020

Steve Farber

At press time, the Intermountain Jewish News learned of the passing of Jewish community leader, legendary Denver lawyer, lobbyist and businessman Steve Farber on March 4, 2020, as the Denverite reported.

A full obituary is scheduled for next week’s issue of the IJN.

Farber co-founded the Denver-based law and lobbying firm, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck in 1968. The firm has grown to include 500 attorneys across the US.

A West Side native who co-founded the law firm straight out of law school with two West Side buddies, Norm Brownstein and the late Jack Hyatt, Farber was well known to Denver Jews for his political activism and charitable leadership.

Farber was a board member of Allied Jewish Federation (now JEWISHcolorado), and was president in 1986, as well as campaign chair in 1984 and 1985. 

He was chairman of Rose Medical Center as well as Rose Community Foundation; and played a leading role in many other organizations in and out of the Jewish community.

In 2005, Farber underwent a kidney transplant, and later co-wrote On the List, a memoir of the experience and an analysis of the technological and policy issues in organ transplantation.

