The State of Israel is at risk

Our gut is torn, and the gut of the Jewish people will remain torn for a long time to come, over the murder, mutilation and rape of some 1,400 Israelis and the abduction of some 224 people in Israel on Oct. 7, mostly Israelis but also Americans and innocents of other nationalities. Our gut is torn over the necessity of Israel’s self-defense, whose price is both Israeli lives and the lives of other innocents about whom Golda Meir pointedly said: “We can forgive [the Arabs] for killing our children. We cannot forgive them for forcing us to kill their children.”

However, horrendous as these losses are, they should not shield a still larger pain: the risk to the State of Israel.

• Missiles fired from Gaza continue to be fired at Israel, and other countries threaten the same.

• Israel’s south has lost some 30,000 people, to death, evacuation or voluntary exodus.

• As of this writing, some 15 communities in Israel’s north, including the entire city of Kiryat Shemoneh, have lost at least 20,000 people to internal migration.

The entire State of Israel is under constriction, literally from top to bottom.

Who will want to live in a country like this?

Who will want to visit it?

Who will want to do business with it?

The various conditions that define a normal society are under siege due to Hamas’ successful invasion of southern Israel on Oct. 7.

Israel is instructed by everyone from President Biden to Thomas Friedman on what not to do, as if the dangers of an Israeli invasion of Gaza to wipe out Hamas are unknown to Israel’s generals, politicians, soldiers and citizens. As if Israel does not know that it will likely lose the lives of many of its soldiers, that that some of the world will likely turn against Israel, that there is no good long-term solution for Gaza on the horizon.

But there is one critical factor that all of those who advise Israel cannot take into consideration: distance. Rather, the absolute lack thereof. The threat from Hamas is not faraway, as was the threat to the US from al-Qaida, as was the threat from ISIS, as is the threat from Iran — not to underestimate those threats. But none of Israel’s advisers live a few miles — at best, a few tens of miles — from the enemy that wants to wipe out Israel.

It is well and good to tell Israel what not to do. As to the bankruptcy of this position, it was reflected best in the words of Thomas Friedman, writing on what Israel should do, “I don’t know.”

What is especially blind is cautioning Israel against a ground invasion on the logic that this would undermine negotiations for the release of hostages. Is it not obvious that this is precisely the tactic that Hamas has employed since it came to power in 2007? Hamas inflicts pain via rockets, attacks and kidnapping (the current hostages are not the first held by Hamas), and then relies on Israel to reduce its own pain by taking half-measures against Hamas.

Yes, negotiations for the release of hostages may be undermined by an Israeli ground invasion, but they may also be undermined by Israel’s continued bombing of Gaza. So what is Israel to do then? Nothing? Status quo ante? That would be an Israel forcing its citizens inward to the center of the country until there were no more place to go. That would be the end of Israel.

We wish an air campaign alone could wipe out Hamas, its tunnels and its military resources. We dread an Israeli ground invasion. We see no other choice.