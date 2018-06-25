IJN
Search
LOG IN
Tuesday, June 26, 2018 -
Print Edition
Home News Local Souvenir magazine celebrates IJN’s 105th

Souvenir magazine celebrates IJN’s 105th

IJN StaffJun 25, 2018Local, News, slider0

Like

The cover of the IJN's 105th Anniversary MagazineThe Intermountain Jewish News is marking 105 years of continuous publication, every Friday, with a 162-page large-size, commemorative 105th anniversary magazine, scheduled for mail delivery to subscribers, Monday, June 25, 2018. The magazine is also available to order.

The souvenir magazine focuses on the people who have led, built and characterized the Rocky Mountain West over the past 105 years.  The magazine also looks at the history of the world through the eyes of the newspaper’s writers since the early 20th century.

Other sections of the magazine include a comprehensive list of Holocaust survivors and escapees, an “IJN Cookbook,” “Top Teens,” a Book of Jewish Lists  and a tribute to Max and Miriam Goldberg, the late publisher and editor of the newspaper, whose family has owned and published the IJN for 75 years since 1943.

The IJN is a much-awarded weekly newspaper which began publication in 1913 under the auspices of a synagogue, BMH congregation. Two years later, the paper was taken over by the Central Jewish Council, a community philanthropic organization.

After struggling through — and surviving — the Great Depression of the 1930s, the Central Jewish Council transferred ownership of the IJN in 1943 to Max Goldberg for $1. Goldberg was a “media personality” and political consultant. Goldberg took in CU’s outstanding journalism graduate, Robert S. Gamzey, as editor.
The duo grew the newspaper in all aspects: news and feature coverage, advertising revenue and circulation. The IJN rose to national prominence as a pioneer member of the American Jewish Press Association.
Gamzey retired as editor and moved to Israel in 1966, where he became the first fill-time Israel correspondent for an American Jewish newspaper.

Miriam & Max Goldberg

Miriam & Max Goldberg

Goldberg continued as editor and publisher until his death in 1972. His widow Miriam Harris Goldberg stepped in as editor and publisher and fortified the newspaper both as a news medium and as a business.
Miriam Goldberg embraced the technology of the time, utilizing Telex to receive new stories from the IJN’s Israel and Washington bureaus, which she established.

She introduced the special issue, which has been an IJN trademark, evolving into 18 themed pull-out sections and three magazines a year. The IJN also produces commemorative sections and magazines for special events such as national conventions and community organization milestones.

Miriam Goldberg passed away in 2017 at age 100.

Max and Miriam Goldberg’s son Rabbi Hillel Goldberg, PhD, began writing for the newspaper as a college student in 1966. He served as the Jerusalem correspondent for 10 years until he returned to Denver in 1983. He is now the executive editor and oversees all operations of the IJN.

Under his leadership, the IJN moved into the digital age, in-house pre-press production and digital delivery and promotion of the newspaper via website, e-newsletter, social media and mobile devices.
Shana Goldberg, a granddaughter of Max and Miriam Goldberg, is assistant publisher, supervising all digital content, and another granddaughter Tehilla Goldberg, writes an award-winning weekly column.

TheIJN is produced by long-serving staff members: Rabbi Goldberg, 52 years; Associate Editor Larry Hankin, 42 years;  Assistant Editor Chris Leppek, 40 years; Sports Editor Gerald Mellman, 40 years; Production Manager Seiji Nagata, 33 years; Account Executive Lori Aron, 27 years; Senior Writer Andrea Jacobs, 25 years. Others with long tenures are Bookkeeper Dave Fetscher, 20 years; Receptionist and Circulation Manager Carol Coen, 13 years, and high school interns.

The IJN and its staffers are multiple winners of the national Rockower Awards for Excellence in Jewish Journalism, and awards from the Colorado Press Association, National Press Women and Colorado Press Women.

The IJN has been headquartered in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Denver for 53 years. It covers the Jewish communities throughout the Rocky Mountain West, including those in Boulder, northern and southern Colorado, the mountain resort communities; Wyoming, Montana, Utah and northern New Mexico.

IJN Staff

Related articles

48 Ways to Acquire the Torah: Way #9

Hillel GoldbergJun 21, 2018

Everyday anti-Israel hate at the UN

Jonathan TobinJun 21, 2018

Give me your tired, your poor…

Tehilla R. GoldbergJun 21, 2018

Leave a Reply

Order Your 105th!

Community Calendar
Jun
27
Wed
7:00 pm Trivia Night (MoHo)
Trivia Night (MoHo)
Jun 27 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Join Moishe House for their monthly trivia night at Congress Park Tap Room.
Jun
28
Thu
11:00 am Tanakh & Tabloids
Tanakh & Tabloids
Jun 28 @ 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
Weekly class at Rodef Shalom with Rabbi Bernard Gerson. Currently studying the Book of Daniel. At Rodef Shalom.
1:00 pm Kavod on the Road: Curious About...
Kavod on the Road: Curious About...
Jun 28 @ 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm
Kavod Senior Life visits Rodef Shalom for part two of “Curious about Cannabis?” with David Spitz and Matt Labrier.
Jun
29
Fri
5:00 pm Shabbat in the Park (HEA)
Shabbat in the Park (HEA)
Jun 29 @ 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Pre-Shabbat pool party hosted by HEA at JCC. With pizza dinner and activities.
6:00 pm Learning Shabbat (Emanuel)
Learning Shabbat (Emanuel)
Jun 29 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Shabbat learning series at Temple Emanuel with oneg, services and BYO picnic dinner. Upcoming dates/speakers are: 6/8: Rabbi Naomi Levy, faith spirituality and healing 6/22: Rabbi Eliot Baskin 6/29: Rabbi Joe Black
6:00 pm Musical Kabbalat Shabbat (Boulder)
Musical Kabbalat Shabbat (Boulder)
Jun 29 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Bonai Shalom’s musical Shabbat, followed by kiddush and vegetarian potluck dinner.
7:00 pm Chinese Shabbat (MoHo)
Chinese Shabbat (MoHo)
Jun 29 @ 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Communal monthly BYOB Shabbat meal at Moishe House, in June featuring classic Chinese dishes.
Jun
30
Sat
10:00 am Family Shabbat in the Park (B’na...
Family Shabbat in the Park (B’na...
Jun 30 @ 10:00 am – 11:30 am
B’nai Havurah’s outdoor Shabbat with children’s services, music, picnic lunch and crafts. In Observatory Park, 2390 East Warren Ave. Also meeting: 7/21: Greenway Park, Stapleton
5:00 pm JTown Summertime Bash
JTown Summertime Bash
Jun 30 @ 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Summertime get together hosted by J Town at Washington Park (area 3A).  With burgers, dessert and lawn games.
Jul
1
Sun
12:00 pm JCC Pool Parties
JCC Pool Parties
Jul 1 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Outdoor pool parties at the JCC. Upcoming dates are: 7/1, noon-3pm, carnival pool party 8/5, noon-3pm, pirate pool party

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists



Subscribe to the IJN