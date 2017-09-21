IJN
Search
LOG IN
Thursday, September 21, 2017 -
Print Edition
Home Opinion Columns Sounds of the shofar

Sounds of the shofar

Hillel GoldbergSep 21, 2017Columns, Opinion, View from Denver0

Like

The sound of the shofar is like white light, which, when passed through a prism, is refracted into infinite shades of color. We, the Jews hearing the shofar, are like that prism. We refract the pure sound of the shofar into colors that illuminate our individual souls.

Permit me to share some of the shades of meaning that the shofar sound has elicited within my own soul. All of us change over time and therefore the meaning of the sound of the shofar changes over time. However, there is one meaning of the shofar that overwhelms me every Rosh Hashanah, transcending the changes in my life. That meaning is silence. The piercing sound is met by an an inability to move beyond the sound, to give it any articulated meaning at all. Perhaps the message, most paradoxical, is this: Quiet. Stillness. The limitation of words, be they uttered or in the mind.

Sometimes, the meaning of the shofar is this: “I, G-d, offer you no message, only an undifferentiated (if rhythmic) sound. It is up to you to formulate the message for your life, to put into your own words the goals and the repairs that are incumbent upon you. I, G-d, can only compel you, through the wordless sound of the shofar, to articulate what you need to do. I provide the sound. You provide the message.”

Sometimes, the meaning of the shofar is this: Wake up. Pay attention. Cease your force of habit, look at the rut into which you have fallen. Perhaps it is a rut of doing good things. No matter. You can do better. What finer rationalization not to try to do better than to defend yourself by trotting out all of the good things you do? The sound of the shofar is relentless: Grow. Aspire. Look higher.

Sometimes the meaning of the shofar is embarrassment. The shofar tells me that I have found the way to rationalize my failures, but I can do so only with words. The shofar says: My sounds do not admit words. By robbing you of speech, I compel you to reject your rationalizing ways and face the error of your ways.

Sometimes, the meaning of the shofar is just the opposite. It inspires me with optimism that difficult moments are behind me, or that weaknesses will no longer plague me. The sound of the shofar fills me with hope.

Sometimes, the meaning of the shofar is a singularity of focus, just as the sound of the shofar is a singular communication. Sometimes, the shofar compels me to focus not on my life in all of its refracted colors, but only on one color. One source of pain. One single failure. One overwhelming challenge.

Sometimes, the sound of the shofar elicits, simply, fear. Can I get through the judgment of Rosh Hashanah unscathed? Can I focus? Can I change?

Can I do better?

Sometimes, the sound of the shofar is a distraction — an exercise in the memory of shofar sounds of years past, a comparison of the timbre, sharpness, length and smoothness of this year’s shofar sounds compared to those of years past. Sometimes, this superficial listening burrow deeper. It resummons in my mind’s eye the friends, mentors and beautiful moments associated with the different synagogues in which I have heard the varied sounds of the shofar over the course of my life.

Sometimes, the shofar sounds interweave all of these different meanings: silence, words, aspiration, embarrassment, hope, focus, fear, distraction, memory. All of them have colored my life from Denver to Berkeley, New York, Boston, Jerusalem, Atlanta, Santa Fe, and back to Denver again.

Tekiah . . . 

Rabbi Hillel Goldberg can be reached at hillel@ijn.com.

Hillel Goldberg

IJN Executive Editor | hillel@ijn.com

Related articles

Doug, lehitra’ot

Shana GoldbergSep 21, 2017

Ultimately, no escape

Tehilla R. GoldbergSep 21, 2017

Maria Slepak, 1926-2017

IJN Editorial StaffSep 21, 2017

Leave a Reply

Community Calendar
Sep
21
Thu
all-day Rosh Hashanah Retreat (Emanuel)
Rosh Hashanah Retreat (Emanuel)
Sep 21 – Sep 22 all-day
Annual Rosh Hashanah retreat at Shwayder Camp with meals, tashlich and services led by Steve Brodsky and Jodie Abrams. Hosted by Temple Emanuel.
3:30 pm Open House & Tashlich (Micah)
Open House & Tashlich (Micah)
Sep 21 @ 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm
Visit Temple Micah for a Rosh Hashanah open house, with tashlich services.
4:00 pm Outdoor Family Rosh Hashanah Ser...
Outdoor Family Rosh Hashanah Ser...
Sep 21 @ 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm
Temple Sinai family Rosh Hashanah service at Westlands Park in Greenwood Village, followed by tashlich at 5 pm.
4:00 pm Tashlich: Tossing Away Our Trans...
Tashlich: Tossing Away Our Trans...
Sep 21 @ 4:00 pm – 6:30 pm
Temple Shalom in Colo. Springs’ tashlich service at Sondermann Park.
5:00 pm Family Tashlich Service (Rodef)
Family Tashlich Service (Rodef)
Sep 21 @ 5:00 pm – 5:30 pm
Rodef Shalom tashlich service and mincha at Lollipop Lake in Garland Park.
5:00 pm Shofar & Tashlich in the Park
Shofar & Tashlich in the Park
Sep 21 @ 5:00 pm – 5:30 pm
Chabad of Denver holds its annual shofar and tashlich service in Washington Park (at the boathouse). Led by Rabbi Yossi Serebryanski.
5:00 pm Tashlich at Westerly Creek (Stap...
Tashlich at Westerly Creek (Stap...
Sep 21 @ 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Tashlich service with Jewish Life Center of Stapleton at Westerly Creek. With shofar blast.
5:15 pm Joint Tashlich Service (BMH-BJ/D...
Joint Tashlich Service (BMH-BJ/D...
Sep 21 @ 5:15 pm – 6:15 pm
Joint tashlich service with BMH-BJ and DAT Minyan at The Lex at Lowry.
Sep
22
Fri
11:00 am Exploring Prayer through Feldenk...
Exploring Prayer through Feldenk...
Sep 22 @ 11:00 am
Class led by Shira Salzberg during mussaf service at HEA on exploring prayer through the movements of Feldenkrais. Also during Rosh Hashanah services, Sept. 22.
11:00 am Studying and Storying Torah (HEA)
Studying and Storying Torah (HEA)
Sep 22 @ 11:00 am – 11:50 pm
Weekly Torah study session led by storyteller Cherie Karo Schwartz, at HEA.

Rocky Mountain Jew

Subscribe to the IJN