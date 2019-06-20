Sonya (Rudman) DeGeorge, a lifelong resident of Denver, passed away on June 12, 2019, in Denver surrounded by her family. She was 91. Rabbi Steve Kaye officiated at the June 14 graveside service at Mount Nebo Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

“Sonny, as she liked to be called, was known for her wit, sense of humor, style and her love of travel,” her loved ones said.

“Sonya took pride in her skill as a shoe salesperson leading luxury shoe sales at Neusteter’s, Denver Dry Goods and Neiman Marcus.”

Mrs. DeGeorge, a third-generation Denver native with strong roots in the Jewish community, was born July 17, 1927.

She was involved at BMH and Beth Joseph, where her family were founders, when her children were younger.

Close to her siblings when she was growing up, Mrs. DeGeorge loved her children and grandchildren and played a key role in family get-togethers and events.

Sonya DeGeorge is survived by her children Gary DeGeorge, Mark DeGeorge and Diane DeGeorge (Tom) Loughlin; grandchildren Heather Loughlin (Steve) Kessler, Ryan DeGeorge, Cailin DeGeorge, Kelsey DeGeorge and Alex DeGeorge; and sisters Rhoda King and Roslyn Cash and brother Bencion Mutnick.

Contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children.

