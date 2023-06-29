Something is rotten in the state of Denmark. Except, it’s the State of Israel. What is not rotten is that Israel exists, that Israel has an unqualified right to exist and an unqualified right to defend itself against all enemies, near and far. The closest enemies are the terrorists in the West Bank and, sometimes, inside Israel’s pre-June 5, 1967 borders. Israel’s right to exist and to self-defense should be obvious but it is necessary to restate it in a world in which anti-Semitism sometimes includes opposition to the existence of the Jewish state. Opposition of the right of Israel to defend itself is equivalent to opposition to the existence of Israel.

Against this larger picture, something is wrong. When Jews kill innocent Arabs, something is wrong.

When, in response to a Palestinian terrorist attack that leaves innocent Jews dead, some Jews riot, burn Arab cars, burn Arab homes and otherwise rampage in Arab villages, something is wrong. When anger turns to violence instead of to mourning, prayer and very deliberate, calculated, precise military attempts to catch or kill the terrorists, something is wrong.

When the value of Jewish life is set against the non-value of non-Jewish life, something is wrong. When the morality of the methods of the enemies of Israel is adopted by Jews in Israel, something is wrong. When the holy land absorbs blood shed by Jews, something is wrong.

“You shall not bring guilt upon the land in which you are, for the blood will bring guilt upon the Land; the Land will not have atonement for the blood that was spilled in it, except through the blood of the one who spilled it. You shall not contaminate the Land in which you dwell, in whose midst I rest, for I am the L-rd Who rests among the Children of Israel” (Numbers 35:33-34).

When young Jews, teens or young adults, have been taught, or have taught themselves, that it is OK to lash out at non-Jews who committed no crime, or to lash out at their property, something is wrong.

When this happens once — one riot against Arabs following a lethal Palestinian terrorist attack — something is wrong. When it happens a second time, as it did last week, something worse is wrong. What is worse is that the insufficient response by government leaders, government prosecutors, local teachers, local rabbis and local parents to the first riot sent a message: This is OK.

When Rabbi Leo Dee, who lost his wife and two of his daughters to a terrorist attack in the Jordan Valley last Passover needs to say, “Killing terrorists is humane” and “Jewish violence against innocent Arabs is a desecration of the Divine name (hillul Hashem),” something is wrong. It should not take a man of his stature and his suffering to say this. It should readily be said by everyone in the State of Israel.

When the chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces, Herzl Halevi, and the head of the Shin Bet, Ronen Bar, and the commissioner of police, Kobi Shabtai, need to say, “These attacks [by Jews] are against every moral and Jewish value and are also national terrorism in every sense, and we are obliged to fight them,” something is wrong. Why does this even need to be said?

Yet, clearly, it does need to be said. It needs to be said because there is a psychology to being hated. Jews in the land of Israel are hated by enough Palestinians to generate repeated — tens and hundreds and thousands — of terrorist attacks against Jews. It is not easy to be hated, and hated to the point of violence wielded against oneself. It is not easy always to be restrained. But nothing that is moral and idealistic and holy and right is easy. The contribution of the Jewish people since the dawn of civilization is: We uphold the moral and idealistic and holy and right even though it is not easy. That is what we stand for.

To survive, Israel faces uncounted external enemies. It also faces an internal enemy, those who cannot bear the burden of being hated and risk slipping over the line into the behavior of the haters. It is right and good that the military and law enforcement authorities speak up and fight. Right and good — but insufficient. Where are the voices of the teachers? the rabbis? The prosecutors? The parents?

Further questions:

For all of the recent IDF attempts to strike against actual terrorists and would be terrorists, are these attempts sufficient?

Can the morale of the IDF be sustained if those who take the law into their own hands with reckless, diffuse, indiscriminate violence gain credibility?

Can the good name of peaceful residents of the West Bank, who did not steal their property there but bought or rented it fair and square, be sustained if a few engage in mob violence?

Copyright © 2023 by the Intermountain Jewish News