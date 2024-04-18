PASSOVER EDITION 5784 SECTION A PAGE 2

There must be something in the water . . . in the case of Denver, something remarkably positive.

One congregation recently celebrating its 150th anniversary has had only six senior rabbis since 1889.

The other congregation, which recently celebrated its 90th anniversary, has had only four.

Synagogues are often filled with factions and infighting (two Jews, three opinions). It’s not like either of these congregations — Temple Emanuel and Hebrew Educational Alliance — had a body politic that was always in sync.

Like many Reform congregations, Emanuel transformed into a pro-Israel congregation, but there were some who hewed to the Reform movement’s original anti-Zionist stance and broke away. HEA’s transformation from Orthodox to Traditional to Conservative meant it no longer fit some of its members, but the congregation continues to thrive as its identity has evolved.

I was at Temple last week for the premiere of its documentary “Heritage, Harmony and Home,” produced for its momentous 150th anniversary.

When my grandmother married my grandfather, she adopted his Jewish practices. But although Temple Emanuel was no longer the center of her spiritual life, the congregation, especially the Pearl St. sanctuary where she was raised, remained close to her heart. So did pride in her parents’ charitable endeavors, especially for another 150-lifer, JFS, which she associated strongly with their Jewish values. Shwayder Camp, too, remained part of her young family’s life.

The documentary was a trip down memory lane, a journey I’m happy to take any day of the week. But as Cantor Elizabeth Sacks remarked, the timing of the screening, just before Passover, six months after Oct. 7, made its message all the more powerful.

L’dor vador — from generation to generation — our community builds on the sacrifices and contributions of our ancestors to continue and deepen our Jewish life. Sometimes we need that reminder of the accomplishments of our forebears to propel us forward. That’s the essence of the Passover seder.

At 111, the Intermountain Jewish News is part of this city’s 100+ cohort, and the only one that is a private corporation. Count in these additional members of the 100+ Club: B’nai B’rith, Chevra Shas, BMH-BJ, Zera Abraham.

To paraphrase a message shared by Danny Foster at the film screening, the continuity of Jewish communal organizations is not only important to the people who directly interact with them; it’s also about the community as a whole and its place within the larger general community.

When the anchors of our community hold fast, it amplifies the Jewish voice and strengthens Jewish identity. If we were ever in doubt, the last six months showed us that.

Shana Goldberg

