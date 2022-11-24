‘Sisters In Law’: Tale of two justices

It’s been six years since the Newman Center’s Elizabeth Eriksen Byron Theatre hosted a local theater run. Now, for a limited engagement, is the four-time Henry Award nominated production of “Sisters In Law,” produced in association with Elizabeth Weber and Dan Franzen, featuring the original cast of Sally Knudsen as Sandra Day O’Connor and A. Lee Massaro as Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Best Actress Henry Award winner).

The play will be at the Elizabeth Eriksen Byron Theatre at the DU’s Newman Center for the Performing Arts, Nov. 26-Dec. 11.

The play, based on the book of the same name by Linda Hirshman, depicts the relationship between Sandra Day O’Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The relationship between O’Connor and Ginsburg — Republican and Democrat, Christian and Jew, western rancher’s daughter and Brooklyn girl — transcends party, religion, region and culture.

Strengthened by each other’s presence, these groundbreaking judges, the first and second to serve on the highest court in the land, transformed America, making it a more equal place for all women.

“Theatre Or remains the only theater in the country to have the rights to this show until it opens off Broadway,” states Theatre Or Producing Artistic Director Diane Gilboa.

“We are delighted that Newman Center wants to host this important new play which is more timely than ever, and we want very much for students to see this play, which is a main reason for remounting, as they could not attend previously because of the pandemic.” Gilboa said.

Sisters In Law author Linda Hirshman will be in residence for talkbacks for both the matinee and evening performances on Nov. 30.

“Sisters In Law is a wonderful celebration of the rule of law and our nation’s commitment to advancing justice and equality through our constitutional tradition,” said Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser.

“The show highlights the essential role of collaborative problem-solving in our society and institutions, and the timeless importance of listening and learning.

“For every citizen, this play is both instructive and an inspiration. I strongly recommend it.”

Former Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Bender said that the play “caused me to rethink my own feelings and thoughts about when to agree to the majority decision, when to dissent and the importance of collegiality.”

Information: sisters.newmantix.com or 303-801-5122.