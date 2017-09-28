Shirley Saliman Baer, a native Denverite and life-long resident, passed away Sept. 8, 2017, in Denver. Rabbi Brian Immerman and Cantor Elizabeth Sacks officiated at the Sept. 10 service at Feldman Chapel. Burial followed at Mt. Nebo Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

“A loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she was a beautiful lady who was loved by all and made a difference in the lives of many,” the family said.

Mrs. Saliman was born Sept. 8, 1923, in Denver to Ben and Ann Hoffman.

A graduate of North High School, she was a devoted homemaker.

“She loved dogs, traveling, and her greatest pleasure was spending time with her family,” her loved ones said.

Mrs. Saliman is survived by her children Jordan (Bonnie) Saliman, Pam (Jack) Fischer and Sheldon (John Clarke) Saliman; grandchildren Kerri (Cam Weprin) Saliman, Brian (Larry Matthews) Saliman, Jamie Saliman, Halee (Mike) Fischer-Wright, Robert Fischer and Michael Fischer; and five great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husbands Maurice Saliman and Harvey Baer.

Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 455 Sherman St., #500, Denver, CO 80203; MS Society, 900 S. Broadway, Denver, CO 80209; or the Morris Animal Foundation, 720 S. Colorado Blvd., #174A, Denver, CO 80246.

