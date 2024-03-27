Shifa Hospital complex housed terrorists, weapons

By Baruch Yedid

JERUSALEM — A nearly week-long Israeli raid on the Shifa Hospital compound in Gaza City, along with extensive military operations in Khan Yunis’ Hamad district, have broken the terror group’s efforts to establish a mini-government administration in northern Gaza.

The terror group fears that intelligence gained from Shifa and Hamad will pave the way for an invasion of Rafah.

Since March 25, Israeli forces have killed over 140 terrorists holed up inside the compound.

Of the roughly 800 terrorists arrested, at least 480 have been identified as members of Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Numerous suspects have been transferred to Israel for further interrogation.

Soldiers also seized weapons found inside the Shifa Hospital.

Israel raided the hospital compound after receiving intelligence that senior Hamas figures were inside the compound planning attacks.

Apparently caught off guard, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad hastily evacuated patients and visitors from the buildings, then hid among the displaced Palestinians, maintaining false identities until they were arrested.

As of March 25, Hamas leadership did not know all of the names of its senior officials in Shifa who were killed or arrested.

In one of the hospital buildings, Hamas established a small government administration center with representatives of government ministries, especially the ministries of education, interior, treasury and the police.

On the day that Israeli forces entered the compound, Hamas was about to pay salaries to hundreds of its civil and military officials. Salaries range from $200 to hundreds of dollars.

Among the Hamas figures killed in the compound was Faiq Mabhouh, who headed the Operations Directorate of Hamas’s Internal Security.

Among his responsibilities was coordinating the transfer of the food trucks in front of the clans in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas figures arrested in the raid included Hisham Tzarzur and Diab Tatar, senior officials in Hamas’ Gaza district emergency committees.

Hamas unable to account for senior figures in Shifa compound on eve of raid

Hamas has not been able to account for other senior figures who were in the Shifa compound on the eve of the raid.

Most senior of the missing is Mahmoud Abu Watfa, the under-minister of the interior and director of the internal security forces, who holds the rank of colonel and was in charge of looking for the dead.

Tarek Silmi, the spokesman for the Islamic Jihad, was also in the building, as was his friend to the Jihad leadership, Amana Hamid, who is in charge of women’s activities in the organization.

Abu Bilal Taraya, an editor of Hamas’ Al-Aqsa TV channel, and other journalists in the terror group’s service are also unaccounted for.

Hamas facilities in the Hamad district of Khan Yunis are a complex of 40 residential buildings, inaugurated in 2016, named after Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, who financed the project with hundreds of millions of dollars.

Israeli forces uncovered extensive terror infrastructure in and under the complex, including a weapons factory, tunnel shafts, rocket launching positions and command centers.

Large numbers of weapons, explosives and military equipment were seized.

Soldiers who were evacuating Hamad residents nabbed dozens of terrorists trying to flee among the civilians.

Another 250 who remained entrenched in the towers were arrested.

Israel’s successful operations in Shifa and Hamad may open a path for an Israeli incursion in Rafah, the last stronghold of Hamas.

Bombings on the Al Amal neighborhood of western Khan Yunis on Saturday night, March 23, may have been related to intelligence findings from Shifa or Hamad.

Israeli forces in Al Amal dismantled terror infrastructure and eliminated Hamas operatives, the Israel Defense Forces said on March 24.

The raids were preceded by airstrikes on approximately 40 Hamas targets, including tunnel shafts, terror compounds and other terror infrastructure.

There was also close-quarters combat.

Khan Yunis is Gaza’s second-largest city and a stronghold of Hamas’ Gaza strongman Yahya Sinwar.

Pesach Benson, TPS, adds:

JERUSALEM — Israelis troops originally raided the Shifa Hospital in Gaza City after being fired on by Hamas terrorists inside the medical facility, the Israel Defense Forces said on March 18.

“Following intelligence indicating the presence of terrorists in the area of the Shifa hospital, and their use of the hospital’s infrastructure to conduct terrorist activity, the IDF and the Israeli Security Agency [Shin Bet] are currently conducting a precise operation to thwart terrorist activity and apprehend terrorists in the Shifa hospital compound,” the IDF said.

“During the activity, terrorists opened fire at the troops from within the hospital. The troops responded with live fire and hits were identified. Our troops are continuing to operate in the area of the hospital.”

The military released footage of gunmen firing on the soldiers.

“We see that the Hamas terrorist organization is continuing its military activity inside hospitals. We are willing to provide any humanitarian aid needed. Our request is simple: an immediate end to all of the terrorist activity in the hospitals.”

Over the past few days, the Head of the Coordination and Liaison Administration (CLA) for Gaza spoke with the director of the Gaza Ministry of Health about Hamas terror squads resuming activities within the Shifa hospital and the necessity to thwart them in coordination with the Shifa administration.

The IDF said that before the operation, soldiers were instructed on the importance of operating cautiously and avoiding harm to the patients, civilians, medical staff, and medical equipment. In addition, the army brought Arabic speakers to facilitate dialogue with the patients remaining in the hospital.

Director of Hamal Adwan Hospital confirmed he was a Hamas operative

According to IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, 85% of Gaza’s hospitals have been used by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad for terror.

In December, Ahmed Kahlot, director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, confirmed to Israeli interrogators that he and other staff were Hamas operatives.

During the interrogation, Kahlot described how Hamas used hospitals and ambulances to hide operatives, launch military activity, transport members of terror squads and even deliver a kidnapped Israeli soldier.

Other Gazans have told Israeli interrogators that they embedded themselves in the Palestinian Red Crescent Society to use hospitals as a base for attacks.

As reported by TPS, Hamas made extensive use of the Shifa Hospital, Gaza’s largest medical center. Hamas launched rockets from its compound, hid hostages in the bowels of the building, tortured collaborators, and dug tunnels connecting Shifa to nearby sites. Israel also released a recording of a phone call confirming that Hamas also stores at least a half-million liters of fuel underneath the compound.

And in the West Bank city of Jenin, Israeli soldiers disguised as doctors and nurses killed three terrorists hiding inside the Ibn Sina Hospital and planning an imminent terror attack.