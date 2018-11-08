Sherman Burry

Burry, a tire wholesaler and owner of Interstate Tire Warehouse and Trans American Rubber Co., passed away Nov. 2, 2018, in Denver.

Rabbis Yaakov Chaitovsky and Steven Foster officiated at the Nov. 5 service held at BMH-BJ. Burial followed at Mt. Nebo Cemetery.

Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

Mr. Burry was born Oct. 14, 1939, in Minneapolis, Minn.

He attended the University of Wisconsin and UCLA.

Mr. Burry married Barbara Burry on Aug. 27, 1972.

The couple moved to Denver in 1972.

An entrepreneur, Mr. Burry belonged to the Denver Consistory Scottish Rite Masonry and El Jebel Shrine.

Mr. Burry is survived by his wife Barbara Burry; children Melissa (David) Esses and Michelle Harwood; sister Maxine “Macky” (George) Tatz; and grandchildren Madison, Kerrigan and Quincie Esses and Spencer and Paige Harwood.

Contributions may be made to JNF, The Denver Hospice or BMH-BJ.

