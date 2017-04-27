Shelley Pesner

Shelley Ann Pesner of Montreal, Quebec, Canada passed away April 15, 2017. She was 64.

A memorial and recognition of Shelley’s life will be held in May.

“Shelley loved her life and was grateful for every day,” the family said. “She was always surrounded by her many friends and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.”

The family is grateful for everyone who loved and helped her, most particularly the love of her life Jean-Francois Antolin, who demonstrated every day how much he cherished her.

Shelley Ann Pesner will be missed by her mother Joan Gould Pesner; her sisters Marcy Pesner and Amy Pesner Morris; brother-in-law Steve Morris; niece Sarah and nephews Jonathan and Ari Morris; aunts and uncles Joan and Gerald Kadonoff, Leba and Robert Grodinsky and Elsa and Irwin Waldman.

She was predeceased her father Hershel Pesner.

Contributions may be made to Agence Ometz (Montreal’s equivalent of JFS), 5151 cote Ste-Catherine Rd., Montreal, QC H3W 1M6, Canada; the SPCA; or charity of choice.

