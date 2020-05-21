Shavuot dessert favorites

There’s no doubt that the coronavirus pandemic has create a time warp. Without our regular routines in place, it can be hard to remember what day of the week it is, let alone what Jewish holiday is coming up. But a Jewish holiday is coming up, and it’s one of our favourites.

Shavuot is special for a host of reasons. The story of Ruth’s loyalty and kindness is a life lesson for us all. The celebration of receiving the Torah is awe-inspiring. And the dairy dominated menu is simply a fun change of pace from the more meat heavy meals that our holidays feature.

The coronavirus time warp means that we haven’t gotten a chance to test any new recipes this year, although our special Shavuot section (print only) includes three candidates. The first — Instant Pot Cheesecake — requires specialty equipment, but the other two — Broccoli & Cottage Cheese Pancakes and Cheese & Tomato Lasagne —can be made with standard kitchen equipment.

If you’re not up for trying those recipes blind, here are several of our favourite Shavuot desserts — all tried, tested and dairy of course!

Ice Cream Sandwiches : Even if you don’t make this recipe, this is a fun family dessert. You can use store-bought cookies and ice cream and have kids assemble there own. For added color, rolls the edges of the sandwich in rainbrow sprinkles.

Cheesecake : On any other year, we tend to overdose on cheesecake, having a piece at a kiddush here, a kiddish there. With social gatherings off the table, we're going to want to have a cheesecake waiting for us at home this year. Surprisingly, this kosher for Passover version has become our go-to recipes. It's incredibly simple, pure cream cheese deliciousness with just a hint of lemon and vanilla.

Pies: Because, as just mentioned, sometimes Shavuot can be a cheesecake overload, over the years we've experimented with other dairy desserts. Two of our favorites are custard tarts. The Key Lime variety is easier to prepare than the Chess Pie, but it's also more tart, so keep that in mind when you're choosing which way to go.