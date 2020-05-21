IJN
Search
LOG IN
Saturday, May 23, 2020 -
Print Edition
Home Opinion Blogs Shavuot dessert favorites

Shavuot dessert favorites

Rocky Mountain JewMay 21, 2020Blogs, Opinion, Rocky Mountain Jew 1

Like

Brown Butter Chess Pie

There’s no doubt that the coronavirus pandemic has create a time warp. Without our regular routines in place, it can be hard to remember what day of the week it is, let alone what Jewish holiday is coming up. But a Jewish holiday is coming up, and it’s one of our favourites.

Shavuot is special for a host of reasons. The story of Ruth’s loyalty and kindness is a life lesson for us all. The celebration of receiving the Torah is awe-inspiring. And the dairy dominated menu is simply a fun change of pace from the more meat heavy meals that our holidays feature.

The coronavirus time warp means that we haven’t gotten a chance to test any new recipes this year, although our special Shavuot section (print only) includes three candidates. The first — Instant Pot Cheesecake — requires specialty equipment, but the other two — Broccoli & Cottage Cheese Pancakes and Cheese & Tomato Lasagne —can be made with standard kitchen equipment.

If you’re not up for trying those recipes blind, here are several of our favourite Shavuot desserts — all tried, tested and dairy of course!

  • Ice Cream Sandwiches: Even if you don’t make this recipe, this is a fun family dessert. You can use store-bought cookies and ice cream and have kids assemble there own. For added color, rolls the edges of the sandwich in rainbrow sprinkles.
  • Cheesecake: On any other year, we tend to overdose on cheesecake, having a piece at a kiddush here, a kiddish there. With social gatherings off the table, we’re going to want to have a cheesecake waiting for us at home this year. Surprisingly, this kosher for Passover version has become our go-to recipes. It’s incredibly simple, pure cream cheese deliciousness with just a hint of lemon and vanilla.
  • Pies: Because, as just mentioned, sometimes Shavuot can be a cheesecake overload, over the years we’ve experimented with other dairy desserts. Two of our favorites are custard tarts. The Key Lime variety is easier to prepare than the Chess Pie, but it’s also more tart, so keep that in mind when you’re choosing which way to go.
Rocky Mountain Jew

Related articles

Some area Orthodox synagogues are reopening; others wait

Shana GoldbergMay 21, 2020

No COVID-19 deaths at Kavod or Shalom Park

Chris LeppekMay 21, 2020

Who would you invite to your Shabbat table?

Andrea JacobsMay 21, 2020

One thought on “Shavuot dessert favorites

Leave a Reply

Community Calendar
May
27
Wed
3:00 pm Jewish Holiday Series
Jewish Holiday Series
May 27 @ 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Seasonal series on Jewish holidays for all ages. At JCC. Upcoming dates/topics are: Feb. 9, 3 p.m.: Tu b’Shevat Recycle Imagination City and ELS Celebration March 6, 10 a.m.: Hamantaschen Baking March 29, 10 a.m.:[...]
Jun
1
Mon
8:00 pm Whisky & Wisdom (Men)
Whisky & Wisdom (Men)
Jun 1 @ 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Monthly men’s evening led by Rabbi Menachem Lehrfield of JOI combining whisky tasting with Jewish wisdom relating to men’s roles as fathers, husbands and professionals. Held at a private home.
Jun
5
Fri
5:30 pm Family Shabbat Experience (JOI)
Family Shabbat Experience (JOI)
Jun 5 @ 5:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Monthly family Shabbat at JOI@Aish, with Friday night services oriented for children and Shabbat dinner. Held at a private home.
Jun
6
Sat
10:00 am ShabbAsana (JYW)
ShabbAsana (JYW)
Jun 6 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Monthly Shabbat morning service incorporating yoga meditation, hosted by Judaism Your Way and led by Ariela HaLevi and Rabbi Brian Field.
Jun
11
Thu
7:15 pm Lost Tribes & Exotic Communities...
Lost Tribes & Exotic Communities...
Jun 11 @ 7:15 pm – 9:00 pm
Anthropologist Carlos Zarur discusses less known Jewish communities around the world. At HEA. Upcoming dates/themes: Jan. 30: Small Latin American Jewish Communities (Panama, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico) Feb. 13: The Jews of the Dominican Republic[...]
Jun
17
Wed
6:00 pm Jewish Women’s Circle (Santa Fe)
Jewish Women’s Circle (Santa Fe)
Jun 17 @ 6:00 pm
Monthly women’s event hosted by Chabad of Santa Fe. Upcoming dates/themes are: 9/19, Wendy Singer: ‘Chen Man Ching’ 11/5, Judith Fein: Afterlife 12/12, Yaszmina Nedboy: Pre-Chanukah Bash 1/14, Karen Milstein: Acupressure 2/20, Fred Ray Lopez:[...]
Jun
19
Fri
6:00 pm Parsha and Peanut Butter (B’nai ...
Parsha and Peanut Butter (B’nai ...
Jun 19 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Parsha class at Rabbi Evette Lutman, while making PB&J sandwiches for those in need.

IJN Columnists



WE’RE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER

Dear valued reader,

Let’s get right to it.

During these very difficult times that we’re all experiencing, why does the Intermountain Jewish News matter more than ever?

  • It connects us when we feel separated and surrounded by chaos. With the IJN, we are not alone. We are all in this together as a community.
  • It is our trusted, distinctive news source. With fake news, conspiracy theories and half truths rampant, the IJN works hard to provide facts, not sensationalism.
  • It brings you the impact of COVID-19 on the Colorado Jewish community, as well as the impact of the coronavirus on the global Jewish community.

Like other small businesses and media companies, the IJN is also being impacted in an unprecedented way by effects of the coronavirus.

That’s Why Your Help Is Needed Today.

Please subscribe today or purchase a gift subscription — an online gift is social distancing.

If you’re already a subscriber, you can also donate to the IJN to support our mission of providing quality and comprehensive journalism to the Colorado Jewish community.

Appreciatively,

Rabbi Hillel Goldberg
Editor & Publisher

Shana R. Goldberg
Assistant Publisher