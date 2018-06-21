IJN
Search
LOG IN
Thursday, June 21, 2018 -
Print Edition
Home Opinion Columns Sewers

Sewers

Shana GoldbergJun 21, 2018Columns, Opinion, Snapshot0

Like

When I drive, I’m all about the “traffic sewers.” Wonder what those are? It’s a term I picked up from Jonathan Fertig, a cycling advocate on Twitter, who defines them as “a street that is first and foremost designed to flush car traffic into and out of the city, rather than a street that is designed for people.” Yes, sewers handily get me from point A to point B and usually flow at a relatively regular pace, but one of the great things about summer is that I can cycle to work and avoid the sewers entirely.

I gather Fertig is not a sewer fan, but the irony is that they are what make Denver such a wonderful city for cycling — at least for someone lucky enough to have my route to work. For every sewer there’s a parallel road with almost no car traffic. These quiet streets tend to be lined with mature foliage and populated primarily by other cyclists, pedestrians and runners.

Not being a hill lover, I’ve spent some time figuring out the least steep ride, so that most of my journey is comprised of breathing in fresh air and taking in the sights. These include colorful blooming flowers; the wonderful dogs accompanying their owners on walks; and, not least, the beautiful architecture of Congress Park, Cheeseman Park and Capitol Hill.

There are always new discoveries, like the Helene, an Art Deco apartment building on 11th and Pearl.

Get off the sewer. I promise you’ll rediscover what makes Denver special.

Shana Goldberg may be reached at shana@ijn.com

Copyright © 2018 by the Intermountain Jewish News

Previous PostGive me your tired, your poor...
Shana Goldberg

IJN Assistant Publisher | shana@ijn.com

Related articles

48 Ways to Acquire the Torah: Way #9

Hillel GoldbergJun 21, 2018

Everyday anti-Israel hate at the UN

Jonathan TobinJun 21, 2018

Give me your tired, your poor…

Tehilla R. GoldbergJun 21, 2018

Leave a Reply

Community Calendar
Jun
21
Thu
7:00 pm Film Screening: ‘You Can’t Take ...
Film Screening: ‘You Can’t Take ...
Jun 21 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Boulder JCC screens ‘You Can’t Take It With You’ in anticipation of the Colorado Shakespeare Festival’s performance of the classic 1936 Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy.
Jun
22
Fri
5:00 pm Splash Into Shabbat (JOI@Aish)
Splash Into Shabbat (JOI@Aish)
Jun 22 @ 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Family oriented Shabbat hosted by JOI at Aish Denver, with water activities and play.
6:00 pm Kabbalat Shabbat & Shmooze (Rodef)
Kabbalat Shabbat & Shmooze (Rodef)
Jun 22 @ 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Communal Shabbat dinner at Rodef Shalom, followed by services and dessert.
6:00 pm Learning Shabbat (Emanuel)
Learning Shabbat (Emanuel)
Jun 22 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Shabbat learning series at Temple Emanuel with oneg, services and BYO picnic dinner. Upcoming dates/speakers are: 6/8: Rabbi Naomi Levy, faith spirituality and healing 6/22: Rabbi Eliot Baskin 6/29: Rabbi Joe Black
7:45 pm Fourth Friday Dinner (BMH-BJ)
Fourth Friday Dinner (BMH-BJ)
Jun 22 @ 7:45 pm – 9:45 pm
Monthly communal Shabbat dinner at BMH-BJ, held on the fourth Friday of the month. In June honoring Jewish War Veterans with guest speaker Michael Shapiro. Other upcoming dates: 7/27, 7:30pm, Small Plates & Not-So-Small Talk[...]
Jun
23
Sat
9:00 am Young Family Shabbat Experience ...
Young Family Shabbat Experience ...
Jun 23 @ 9:00 am – 10:00 am
Temple Emanuel’s family oriented Shabbat morning service, for families with kids ages 1-6. With breakfast and hike.
10:00 am Leadville Cemetery Clean-Up
Leadville Cemetery Clean-Up
Jun 23 @ 10:00 am – Jun 24 @ 12:00 pm
Annual clean-up and restoration project weekend. Tentative schedule: Saturday, June 24: Shabbat services at 10 am at Temple Israel; potluck dinner, 4 pm, Turquoise Lake, followed by havdalah Sunday, June 25: Cleanup, 9 am
10:00 am Shabbat Tisch (Micah)
Shabbat Tisch (Micah)
Jun 23 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Bagels, coffee, singing and parsha discussion at Temple Micah.
12:30 pm Rabbi’s Tisch (Rodef)
Rabbi’s Tisch (Rodef)
Jun 23 @ 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm
Tisch with Rabbi Gerson following Rodef Shalom’s Shabbat morning services, with song and discussion. In March with pre-Passover discussion: ‘Yachatz: the Matzah in the Middle’.
Jun
24
Sun
12:00 pm Hiking With Hineini
Hiking With Hineini
Jun 24 @ 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Summer hiking series with Hineini Project. Meeting at Matthew Winters Park in Golden. Upcoming dates are: July 22, Lair of the Bear Aug. 12, Chautauqua

Rocky Mountain Jew

Subscribe to the IJN