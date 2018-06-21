When I drive, I’m all about the “traffic sewers.” Wonder what those are? It’s a term I picked up from Jonathan Fertig, a cycling advocate on Twitter, who defines them as “a street that is first and foremost designed to flush car traffic into and out of the city, rather than a street that is designed for people.” Yes, sewers handily get me from point A to point B and usually flow at a relatively regular pace, but one of the great things about summer is that I can cycle to work and avoid the sewers entirely.

I gather Fertig is not a sewer fan, but the irony is that they are what make Denver such a wonderful city for cycling — at least for someone lucky enough to have my route to work. For every sewer there’s a parallel road with almost no car traffic. These quiet streets tend to be lined with mature foliage and populated primarily by other cyclists, pedestrians and runners.

Not being a hill lover, I’ve spent some time figuring out the least steep ride, so that most of my journey is comprised of breathing in fresh air and taking in the sights. These include colorful blooming flowers; the wonderful dogs accompanying their owners on walks; and, not least, the beautiful architecture of Congress Park, Cheeseman Park and Capitol Hill.

There are always new discoveries, like the Helene, an Art Deco apartment building on 11th and Pearl.

Get off the sewer. I promise you’ll rediscover what makes Denver special.

Shana Goldberg may be reached at shana@ijn.com

Copyright © 2018 by the Intermountain Jewish News