Seven stories of the year — before Oct. 7

NEW YORK — Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack plunged Israel into war and upended Jewish life across the world.

Before the Hamas attack, there were important topics that occupied Jewish life this year.

Israel’s judicial system

At the beginning of the year, Israel’s new government unveiled a plan to rebalance the powers of its highest court and its legislature, the Knesset.

The plan sparked an unprecedented protest movement — drawing hundreds of thousands of protesters into the street who condemned the overhaul as a danger to Israeli democracy.

The protest movement included threats by reservists to abstain from military service, a raft of criticism from world leaders and Diaspora Jewish groups, and fruitless negotiations between Israel’s sparring political parties.

In July, the government pushed through one piece of the plan, limiting the Supreme Court’s ability to strike down government decisions on the basis of “reasonableness.”

Lawmakers were set to reconvene after the Jewish holidays ended with Simchat Torah — which fell on Oct. 7.

Pittsburgh shooter sentenced to death

In 2018, a violent attack on Jews shocked the country and the world. In the spring of 2023, the man who killed 11 Jews at prayer in a Pittsburgh synagogue stood trial, was convicted and sentenced to death.

The shooter’s guilt was never in question; his lawyer admitted as much. But the course of the trial revealed gruesome details about the attack for jurors and others.

In Squirrel Hill, the historically Jewish neighborhood where the shooting occurred, residents contended with fears of retraumatization and leaned on each other to heal.

The shooter’s lawyers foughthard to spare him the death penalty. Families of victims and survivors also disagreed over the punishment. But following a months-long trial, the jury handed down a death sentence in August.

Israel and Saudi Arabia

Prospects for a diplomatic accord between Israel and Saudi Arabia loomed before Oct. 7.

Both Israel and the US were pushing for the two countries to normalize relations — a step that would signify significant warming between Israel and the Arab world and that would transform regional relations in the Middle East.

It would be a major coup for Israel, which had already established ties with four other Arab nations in recent years.

There appeared to be progress toward a treaty, and the outlines of a deal had been proposed.

But what will happen next on that front is unclear. After Oct. 7, Saudi Arabia put the talks on hold.

Elon Musk and hate speech

Elon Musk, the billionaire tech mogul, bought Twitter in 2022. Over the course of 2023, his shifting approach to hate speech alternately enraged, encouraged orconfounded Jewish watchdogs and others.

His approach to hate speech and related matters is marked by inconsistency.

He threatened to sue the ADL for billions of dollars and blamed it for rising anti-Semitism.

Since Oct. 7, Musk has taken steps to combat anti-Israel rhetoric on the platform, now called X.

He visited Israel and toured sites of the massacre.

Shows about anti-Semitism on Broadway

For a few days this year, Broadway fans keen on seeing anti-Semitism portrayed on stage could go to three shows on the topic.

The musical “Parade,” about the 1915 lynching of Leo Frank, opened in March.

The play “Leopoldstadt,” a semi-autobiographical work by Tom Stoppard about his Jewish family in Vienna in the years surrounding the Holocaust, opened in October, 2022 and ran through July.

“Just for Us,” a one-man show by Jewish comedian Alex Edelman about the time he attended a meeting of white supremacists, opened in June.

All three received positive reviews, and “Leopoldstadt” and “Parade” won a total of six Tonys in June.

“Parade” wasn’t immune from anti-Semitism: Neo-Nazis protested at its previews.

Christie’s Nazi-linked jewelry

Christie’s, the auction house, achieved a record sale when it put a jewelry collection belonging to Austrian art collector Heidi Horten on the block.

But the auction house also faced a wave of blowback from critics who said it obscured the source of the wealth that purchased the jewelry: Helmut Horten, Heidi’s husband and a Nazi Party member who made his fortune from businesses seized from their Jewish owners.

Christie’s pledged to donate a portion of the proceeds to Holocaust research and education, but organizations and institutions devoted to Holocaust memory castigated the auction house.

The Tel Aviv Museum of Art called off an event about art restitution that had been organized by Christie’s.

In August, Christie’s canceled a planned second auction of the jewelry.

Synagogues face fake bomb threats

Before reports of rising anti-Semitism began to dominate the headlines, synagogues across the US were hit with dozens of bomb threats.

All of them were fake, seemingly designed to provoke a police response.

Some of the perpetrators targeted synagogues that live streamed their services, such that the congregation could be seen on screen fleeing their pews.

This is not the first time waves of fake bomb threats have hit Jewish institutions, and suspects have been arrested for the incidents, but they have continued throughout the year, now related to the war Hamas launched on Oct. 7.

One weekend in December, hundreds of synagogues across the country got false bomb threats.