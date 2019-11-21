IJN
Thursday, November 21, 2019 -
Seven days and counting…

Seven days and counting…

Rocky Mountain Jew

An autumnal soup is a good first course for Thanksgiving.

Seven days and counting . . . This time next week we’ll be sitting down to our annual Thanksgiving feast, which means many of us will be busy this weekend crafting menus, writing shopping lists and perhaps even getting a head start on cooking.

If you don’t usually do it, we can highly recommend a light appetizer as a perfect opener for Thanksgiving dinner. Not only does it kickstart your appetite, but it’s a nice way to have a little conversation before the real chowing down begins.

One option is a seasonal salad we’re big fans of comprised of spinach, beets and fennel in a citrus dressing. You can really go for whatever combination you like, but stay away from a heavy, creamy dressing. You don’t want to get too full!

This year we’re trying something different, a recipe that we tested over Sukkot. The color of this Pumpkin Curry soup are made to order for autumn, and the flavor will tantalize your tastebuds.

Best of all? Not only is this an extremely easy recipe to make, you can easily make and freeze this ahead of time, defrosting and heating up on Thursday. It’s so nice to have an item off your checklist!

(Find all our previous Thanksgiving recipes on the IJN website.)

Sweet Potato Curry Soup

Servings 4
Author Minimalist Baker

Ingredients

  • 1 medium white onion, diced
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 large sweet potato, cubed
  • 2 TB Madras curry powder
  • 1/4 tsp chipotle powder
  • 3/4 tsp sea salt
  • 1/2 tsp black pepper
  • 2 cups coconut milk (1 can)
  • 1 cup vegetable stock

Instructions

  1. Sweating the onions in a large pot over medium heat in 1/2 TB of grapeseed or light olive oil. Cook for a few minutes and then add garlic and stir.

  2. Season with 1/4 tsp each salt and pepper and stir. Add sweet potatoes, curry powder, chipotle and stir.

  3. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring frequently.

  4. Add 1/4 tsp more salt and pepper and the coconut milk. Then cover.

  5. Bring to a simmer and then reduce heat to low. Simmer for 25 minutes.

  6. Adjust seasoning to taste. Puree with an immersion blender.

Recipe Notes

Note:

This recipe can be served as is or garnished with:

  • Fresh cilantro
  • Spiced roasted chickpeas (toss drained canned chickpeas in olive oil and spices, spread on a baking sheet and roast on 400º for 25 minutes)
  • Cubed roasted sweet potato (cube a sweet potato, toss in olive, salt and pepper and roast on 400º for 25 minutes)
Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists