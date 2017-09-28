Selma Gordon

Selma Lee (Katz) Gordon, a Denver native, passed away on Sept. 2, 2017, just two weeks before her 100th birthday. Rabbi Joe Black officiated at the Sept. 5 service at Temple Emanuel. Interment followed at Emanuel Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

“Selma was strong, extremely wise and a role model for people of all ages whose lives she touched,” her family said. “She made a significant impact with the warmth of her heart, beautiful soul, smiling eyes and a beauty that lit up the room.

“Selma adored babies and children, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.”

Her daughter found a quote in her handwriting that said, “I am going to die young at an old age.”

Mrs. Gordon was born Sept. 18, 1917, in Denver to the late Anna and Morris Katz. She attended Gove Junior High and East High School.

Her first career was as a wedding planner in the 1960s.

“Many people in Denver who visited her bedside and attended the funeral service mentioned that she had decorated and helped them plan their weddings,” the family said.

President of the Temple Emanuel Sisterhood, Mrs. Gordon belonged to the National Council of Jewish Women and volunteered at Planned Parenthood.

She taught yoga to the disabled at Emily Griffith Opportunity School, Aqua Yoga (water exercise) classes in her later years “and always encouraged her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to exercise, eat healthy, take lots of vitamins and be creative,” the family said.

Mrs. Gordon and her late husband Leonard Gordon were a vital part of the Denver community during their 71 years together. Philanthropic, generous and active, they enjoyed their lives in Denver and Palm Spring, Calif.

They owned the Gordon Sign Company with Leonard’s brother Edward Gordon and his wife Marion.

“Selma was always proud of her husband’s business reputation and his legacy,” her loved ones said.

When Mr. Gordon passed away on Sept. 5, 2008, “Selma was ready to face her new situation as a 91-year-old widow with a passion for life even though she was alone,” they said, “and attended her grandson’s wedding the very next day.”

Mrs. Gordon loved volunteering with school children.

“Any time spent with family, young people, children and especially babies were her happiest moments,” her loved ones said.

Mrs. Gordon is survived by her children Peggy (David) Marks, Richard (Juli) Gordon and Judy (Sharon Nantell) Gordon; grandchildren Jodi Zeppelin, Wendy Berger, Ron Marks, Debra (Mike) Nichols and James (Helen) Marks; and eight great-grandchildren.

Contributions may be made to Porter Hospice Residence, 5020 E. Arapahoe Rd., Centennial, CO 80122, or Temple Emanuel.

