IJN
Search
LOG IN
Thursday, March 14, 2019 -
Print Edition
Home Today's Life Denver ‘Seder Feud’ Passover game created by HEA members

‘Seder Feud’ Passover game created by HEA members

Shana GoldbergMar 14, 2019Denver, Today's Life0

Like

Did you take the survey? Abbie Hayutin, together with husband Sid, has developed a new game for Passover based on the classic TV game show Family Feud. A link to the survey was sent out by HEA, where Abbie and Sid are members, and included questions both on the history of Passover as well as themes association with the festival of liberation.

“What began as a family project to enhance both the educational and enjoyment value of our multi-generational family Passover seder has taken on a life of its own,” says Abbie. “Our Passover survey met with tremendous response with people reaching out and wanting to know if the game will be available this Passover.”

The motivation behind Seder Feud was the desire to create a seder activity that would appeal to attendees across the generations. “We have people in our family from ages four to almost 90,” says Abbie, whose typical seder numbers around 25-30 people.

The idea was born last year, says Abbie, who says that Sid’s favorite game show is Jeopardy. The couple decided to try their hand at a Passover version. “I come up with harebrained ideas and my husband helps me execute them,” laughs Abbie.

Conveniently, Sid works in tech and knows his way around building software, and Jeopardy was a success. When a cousin asked Abbie earlier this year how the Hayutins would outdo themselves for 5779, the idea for Seder Feud was born.

Why the switch from Jeopardy? According to Sid, the Family Feud approach is even better for an interactive seder. “Feud offers more than one potentially correct answer,” he says, “and that’s a must within a family that has lots of opinions and lots of people who have attended classes and are ready to share what they’ve learned.”

They reached out to the community through the survey, he says, to promote inclusivity. “We believe this helps to limit the unintended biases that we might not realize we’ve adopted over the years of holding family seders and writing our own Haggadah(s).”

The project remains in development, but a trial version of Seder Feud will be available on April 1. Send an email to sederfeud@hayutin.org.

If the survey is anything to go by, Seder Feud will enliven your holiday and engage seder attendees in discussion. 

Copyright © 2019 by the Intermountain Jewish News

Previous PostElectoral College
Shana Goldberg

IJN Assistant Publisher | shana@ijn.com

Related articles

Electoral College

Shana GoldbergMar 14, 2019

Members of the Jewish community of Mallorca, Spain, attend a Tu b'Shvat picnic, Feb. 10, 2019. (Cnaan Liphshiz)

For Purim, Mallorcan Jews didn’t need to hide

Cnaan Liphshiz, JTAMar 14, 2019

Rep. Ilhan Omar, l, with Rep. Nancy Pelosi, March 8, 2019. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty)

The Omar issue isn’t going away

Ron Kampeas, JTAMar 14, 2019

Leave a Reply

Order Your 105th!

Community Calendar
Mar
14
Thu
11:00 am Boulder Jewish Film Festival: ‘T...
Boulder Jewish Film Festival: ‘T...
Mar 14 @ 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
A chasidic widower and amateur scientist attempt to discover the afterlife. Part of Boulder Jewish Film Festival. At Dairy Center. Also screening March 12 and March 14 at 4pm.
11:00 am Tanakh & Tabloids
Tanakh & Tabloids
Mar 14 @ 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
Weekly class at Rodef Shalom with Rabbi Rachel Kobrin, learning and applying a chapter of Tanakh to timely news stories. At Rodef Shalom.
1:00 pm Kavod on the Road: Acoustic Guit...
Kavod on the Road: Acoustic Guit...
Mar 14 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Kavod on the Road visits BMH-BJ for a live acoustic guitar concert with Eric Roberts.
1:30 pm Boulder Jewish Film Festival: ‘T...
Boulder Jewish Film Festival: ‘T...
Mar 14 @ 1:30 pm – 3:30 pm
A documentary taking you inside the galleries, storerooms, staff and visitors of Tel Aviv’s Israel Museum. Part of the Boulder Jewish Film Festival. At Dairy Center. Also screening March 15, 2pm.
5:30 pm DJDS Annual Dinner
DJDS Annual Dinner
Mar 14 @ 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm
DJDS annual dinner, honoring Brian & Dana Friedman, Melanie Knowles and Shelley Krovitz. With the Human Fountains. At Grand Hyatt Denver.
6:00 pm Conversational Hebrew (HEA)
Conversational Hebrew (HEA)
Mar 14 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Twelve-session conversational Hebrew course taught by Sharona (Sherry) Grinsteiner. Two tracks: 6pm, intermediate; 7pm, beginners. At HEA.
6:30 pm Boulder Jewish Film Festival: ‘L...
Boulder Jewish Film Festival: ‘L...
Mar 14 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
The irrepressible comedienne’s story is told by Gilda Radner herself, in interviews and home movies. Part of Boulder’s Jewish Film Festival. At Dairy Center. Also screening March 14, 11 am, and March 17, 4pm.
6:30 pm Boulder Jewish Film Festival: ‘O...
Boulder Jewish Film Festival: ‘O...
Mar 14 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Feature film starring Ben Kingsley about the capture of Adolf Eichman. Part of Boulder Jewish Film Festival. At Dairy Center. Also screening March 17, 1pm.
7:00 pm Chasidic World of Art & Music (A...
Chasidic World of Art & Music (A...
Mar 14 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
An evening of music hosted by Chabad Westminster featuring the niggunim of the Lubavitcher Rebbe. At Arvada Center.
Mar
15
Fri
all-day Scholar-in-Residence Daniel Matt...
Scholar-in-Residence Daniel Matt...
Mar 15 – Mar 16 all-day
Kabbalah scholar Daniel Matt visits Har HaShem for a scholar-in-residence Shabbat. Events over Friday and Saturday on a variety of topics, including ‘The Zohar’ and the ‘Mystical Meaning of Torah’.

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists



Subscribe to the IJN