As school begins, thinking of Amir and Tali

The excitement is palpable. Scores of children are walking down the streets, new backpacks in tow, a bounce in their steps. It is September 1 — the long-awaited first day of school across Israel. My own son’s hand in mine as he starts his first day of elementary school. As a new immigrant to Israel, I feel like it’s my first day too. A balloon arch greets everyone at the door, the principal standing under it, shaking each student’s hand and giving him a candy to wish them a sweet year ahead.

The scene is heartwarming, the excitement of the students and teachers alike is refreshing. But this is only one of many such scenes that I have experienced this past month. Parents have already been invited to the school three times, in addition to the more common beginning of the year meet and greet. Why?

One time was a father-son learning program between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, with grandfathers, uncles and older brothers invited as well.

The second time was a simchat beit hashoeva, the traditional celebratory party of Sukkot. Every family already has one of these in its own community, but the school sees unique value in hosting its own, one geared specifically to the elementary aged students. A teacher superbly conducted a one-man show, acting out half a dozen characters in a captivating play. The plot? A poor farmer manages to save the entire Turkish community from expulsion due to the healing powers of the pomegranate, one of the seven species blessed in the land of Israel. Of course, several amateur actors — aka, little kids — took part as well.

The third time, for an evening study program the night of Hoshanah Rabbah. Again, on a night filled with lectures and study programs for teenagers and adults across Israel, the school ensures that younger kids have a part of the experience as well.

The excitement isn’t only to impress the parents, though. After the first day of school, we heard our son had tekkes hadevash, the honey ceremony. Honey ceremony, you ask? In a spinoff of an old Eastern European custom, their first learning experience in the school consists of licking honey off a laminated sheet of the Hebrew alphabet. The goal: for the young charges to experience Torah study as something sweet, to internalize that it’s not a burden, but a privilege and an opportunity.

On a different day during the first week, the older students spiritedly joined in dance with the first graders, welcoming them to the “family” on a peer-to-peer level.

Separately, I learned that each year the school selects a late leader of the religious-Zionist community to expose the students to. This year, the former Sephardi chief rabbi of Israel, Mordechai Eliyahu, was selected. They learn who the leader was and what he accomplished. But it’s not just book learning. Already, Rabbi Eliyahu’s son, a noted rabbi in his own right, came to the school to speak to the students.

The ongoing excitement of the past few weeks brought me to realize that my son’s initiation to first grade in Israel also represents a remarkable closing of a circle going back to my first year of school, at Denver Academy of Torah.

From kindergarten through sixth grade I may have gone through several principals, but the two constants were Amir and Tali Dan, fondly known as Moreh Amir and Morah Tali. These two individuals — rather, this powerhouse couple — were two of the most impactful figures in my childhood. Tali’s mother, Bruriah Mashraky, also taught at DAT, and I had at least one of them every single year from kindergarten through sixth grade. It was through them that I was introduced to the idea and rituals of davening (Jewish prayer), to the learning of Bible as well as Navi (Prophets), to the Hebrew language, Ivrit, and to the life-enriching study of Halachah (Jewish law), as well as arithmetic and algebra. These they taught exceedingly well, but even more, with a passion, contagious excitement, and love.

The education they provided hardly stopped in the classroom. Through them, I grasped the basics of Jewish history. I learned that the privilege I had of visiting Israel with my parents, Jews hadn’t had for thousands of years; that there was a Jewish army — as I processed it in my child’s mind — manned by big grown up Jewish men who had siddur and chumash parties when they were young just like me.

Amir and Tali often regaled us with tales of their youth in Israel. Amir in particular told us of his experience in the Israeli Air Force (IAF). I was so influenced by this that for years I would declare that my dream was to become a pilot in the IAF just like Moreh Amir, and then to teach Judaics and math (also like Moreh Amir!). Fortunately for my dreams, people were kind enough not to mention I was surely disqualified from being a member of the IAF, having gotten glasses in second grade.

Tali and Amir brought the culture and atmosphere of modern-day Israel to life, teaching us, among other things, classic Israeli Chanukah and Purim songs. One particularly memorable day was when they arranged the entire school and schoolyard to resemble bustling Israeli cultural landmarks, such as the Kotel, the Mahane Yehuda shuk (outdoor marketplace), an army base and other places. At the “army base,” Amir even put us through a kid-friendly version of training exercises real soldiers do.

Sometimes during recess, we would be playing a game of football or basketball and suddenly Amir would stop. Then everyone else stopped too. He’d cock his ear toward the sky, and wait a few seconds . . . 737! 767! 747! Moreh Amir was able to identify which model plane was flying 30,000 feet overhead simply by the sound of its engines!

Beyond that, they would dedicate hundreds of hours to intricately planning, preparing and executing two elaborate plays, one for Chanukah and one for Yom Ha’atzmaut, Israeli Independence Day. These plays were educational masterpieces, taking more than 100 school kids wholly untrained in acting, and producing thrilling performances with a professional quality to them. Perhaps most remarkable was how virtually every kid in the school participated, ranging from cute little kindergartners marching on the stage to middle schoolers performing solos.

It wasn’t until after high school that I became aware of the concept of “experiential education,” while listening to a highly regarded educator deliver a presentation on the subject. It took me a bit to grasp what experiential education referred to exactly, until it finally hit me: experiential education was my childhood.

In fact, I thought, Amir and Tali should be delivering sessions on experiential education!

Now, three decades later, I’m experiencing firsthand the wellspring from which Amir and Tali drank. Israel is saturated with experiential education. While the experience I’ve described is of my son’s school, anecdotal conversations indicate that similar experiences — albeit in varying ways — exist in schools across the country. The very passion—instilled within me largely by Amir and Tali — which brought me to make aliyah is now privileging me to witness my son receive a similarly passion-infused education in our homeland.

Education here is alive! I have known this from an adult perspective, my favorite example being the ability to hike the very spots where our patriarchs and matriarchs walked, or to visit biblical landmarks one can only dream about when studying Torah in the Diaspora. Nonetheless, seeing the vitality pulsing through a first graders education provides a different sort of spiritual thrill.

Amir and Tali Dan were pioneering figures of experiential education among Denver’s elementary schools, but their legacy still echoes through Denver. Directly or indirectly, the ripple effects of their impact seem to have spread to all corners of the community.

Young women of a religious-Zionist bent, Bnot Sherut, began coming to DAT on an annual basis.

Young men and women of a secular-Zionist bent, Shinshinim, began coming to service Jewish public school youth.

Bnei Akiva, a religious-Zionist youth group, opened a Denver chapter.

An Israeli Sephardi minyan sprouted on Denver’s East Side, later flourishing under the watch of Rabbi Uriel, of blessed memory, and Ortal Malka.

Each of these initiatives or organizations started in Amir and Tali’s last years or in the years immediately following their departure, and brought an experiential element to their efforts. To be clear, each one of these initiatives had a different leader who spearheaded it. But it is not a stretch to suggest the time was ripe for their creation because of the Israel-centric atmosphere cultivated by Amir and Tali Dan.

