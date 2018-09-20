Sarah Markowitz

Sarah A. Markowitz of Denver passed away Sept. 11, 2018, less than two weeks shy of her 101st birthday. Rabbi Steven Foster officiated at the Sept. 16 graveside service at Mt. Nebo Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

Mrs. Markowitz was born Sept. 21, 1917, in Detroit, Michigan.

She married Harold Markowitz in 1941.

The couple moved to Denver in 1949.

Mr. Markowitz passed away on Sept. 12, 1981.

Mrs. Markowitz was a respected member of the Denver City Attorney’s Office staff for many years.

She loved traveling, musicals, bowling and playing bridge.

“Rest in peace, dear Sarah,” the family said.

Mrs. Markowitz is survived by her children David (the late Janet) Markowitz, Susan Markowitz (William) Meredith and Leonard (Connie) Markowitz; grandchildren Andrew, Jason, Joshua and Melissa Markowitz; and great-grandchildren Jacob, Aria, Alma and Jack Markowitz.

Contributions may be made to the charity of choice.

