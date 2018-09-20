IJN
Search
LOG IN
Friday, September 21, 2018 -
Print Edition
Home Obituaries Sarah Markowitz

Sarah Markowitz

IJN StaffSep 20, 2018Obituaries0

Like

Sarah A. Markowitz of Denver passed away Sept. 11, 2018, less than two weeks shy of her 101st birthday. Rabbi Steven Foster officiated at the Sept. 16 graveside service at Mt. Nebo Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

Mrs. Markowitz was born Sept. 21, 1917, in Detroit, Michigan.

She married Harold Markowitz in 1941.

The couple moved to Denver in 1949.

Mr. Markowitz passed away on Sept. 12, 1981.

Mrs. Markowitz was a respected member of the Denver City Attorney’s Office staff for many years.

She loved traveling, musicals, bowling and playing bridge.

“Rest in peace, dear Sarah,” the family said.

Mrs. Markowitz is survived by her children David (the late Janet) Markowitz, Susan Markowitz (William) Meredith and Leonard (Connie) Markowitz; grandchildren Andrew, Jason, Joshua and Melissa Markowitz; and great-grandchildren Jacob, Aria, Alma and Jack Markowitz.

Contributions may be made to the charity of choice.

Copyright © 2018 by the Intermountain Jewish News

Previous PostAwe & inspiration at midnight selichot at the Kotel [VIDEO]
IJN Staff

Related articles

Brunch in the sukkah

Rocky Mountain JewSep 20, 2018

Selichot at the Kotel, 2018

Awe & inspiration at midnight selichot at the Kotel [VIDEO]

TPSSep 20, 2018

Lee Feldman

IJN StaffSep 20, 2018

Leave a Reply

Order Your 105th!

Community Calendar
Sep
22
Sat
12:45 pm Rabbi’s Tisch (Rodef)
Rabbi’s Tisch (Rodef)
Sep 22 @ 12:45 pm – 1:45 pm
Tisch with Rabbi Gerson following Rodef Shalom’s Shabbat morning services, with song and discussion. In March with pre-Passover discussion: ‘Yachatz: the Matzah in the Middle’.
7:30 pm JCC Performing Arts Series: Seni...
JCC Performing Arts Series: Seni...
Sep 22 @ 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm
A musical romp through various aspects of aging. Part of the Albuquerque JCC’s Performing Arts Series. Also Sept. 23 at 2 p.m.
Sep
23
Sun
10:00 am Brotherhood Breakfast (Albuquerque)
Brotherhood Breakfast (Albuquerque)
Sep 23 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Monthly brotherhood breakfast at Congregation Albert, in September with ‘Ask the Rabbi’ featuring Rabbi Harry Rosenfeld.
10:00 am Sukkah Pop-Up at the Stanley (HEA)
Sukkah Pop-Up at the Stanley (HEA)
Sep 23 @ 10:00 am – 3:00 pm
Join HEA at the Stanely Marketplace in Aurora for a pop-up sukkah. With music and crafts.
12:00 pm Pizza in the Hut (Colo. Spgs.)
Pizza in the Hut (Colo. Spgs.)
Sep 23 @ 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm
Help Temple Shalom in Colorado Springs decorate their sukkah and stay for pizza. For kids & adults.
12:30 pm Community Sukkot Celebration (We...
Community Sukkot Celebration (We...
Sep 23 @ 12:30 pm – 2:30 pm
Cong. B’nai Torah in Westminster hosts a Sukkot celebration, at Nickless Hall Westminster Presbyterian.
2:00 pm A Mobster in the Family (Santa Fe)
A Mobster in the Family (Santa Fe)
Sep 23 @ 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Naomi Sandweiss discusses Jewish outlaws, gangsters and bandits. Co-hosted by NMJHS. At Beit Tikva.
3:30 pm Family Sukkot Celebration (Boulder)
Family Sukkot Celebration (Boulder)
Sep 23 @ 3:30 pm – 6:30 pm
Family Sukkot celebration with sukkah building & decorating and picnic, kicking off the religious school year. At Har HaShem.
5:00 pm Sukkot Celebration & Potluck (Fr...
Sukkot Celebration & Potluck (Fr...
Sep 23 @ 5:00 pm
Synagogue of the Summit hosts a potluck Sukkot celebration. Held at a private home in Breckenridge.
6:30 pm Community Sukkot Dinner (Aspen)
Community Sukkot Dinner (Aspen)
Sep 23 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Communal Sukkot dinner in the Chabad of Aspen sukkah.

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists



Subscribe to the IJN