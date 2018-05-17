IJN
Search
LOG IN
Thursday, May 17, 2018 -
Print Edition
Home Obituaries Sallyann Berman

Sallyann Berman

IJN StaffMay 17, 2018Obituaries0

Like
Sallyann Berman

Sallyann Berman

Sallyann Berman, a Denver native and life-long resident, passed away May 11, 2018. Rabbi Yaakov Meyer officiated at the graveside service at Mt. Nebo Cemetery in Aurora. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

Born Sallyann Zelinger on Oct. 21, 1929, to Morey and Freda Zelinger, she grew up on Denver’s East Side, graduated from East High School and attended DU.

She married Laurence (Larry) Berman on Aug. 29, 1948. The couple worked together for a good portion of their lives.

Their first business was called Twin Lakes Aquarium, a tropical fish retail business that later became a wholesale pet and pet supply company that they operated with Larry’s two brothers for 25 years.

They later owned and managed a Gigantic Cleaners for 14 years.

The Bermans were married for 55 years before Larry passed away in January, 2004.

Besides her career, Sallyann loved playing cards with “the girls” for many years.

She also cherished the years of travel she and Larry enjoyed when they belonged to the Ports of Call travel club.

Sallyann Berman is survived by her three children Kathy Berman, Kenny (the late Isabel) Berman and Kerry (Mindy) Berman; 10 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Contributions may be made to Aish Denver, the Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado, or the charity of choice.

Copyright © 2018 by the Intermountain Jewish News

Previous PostElizabeth Hoskins
IJN Staff

Related articles

An imagined Shabbat table of special guests

Who would you invite to your Shabbat table?

Andrea JacobsMay 17, 2018

Dairy on Shavuot — what’s it all about?

Rocky Mountain JewMay 17, 2018

Elizabeth Hoskins

IJN StaffMay 17, 2018

Leave a Reply

Community Calendar
May
17
Thu
7:00 pm Music @ the J (Boulder)
Music @ the J (Boulder)
May 17 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Monthly musical series at Boulder JCC. Upcoming dates/concerts are: 1/21: Folk Roots Pioneers: A Hootenanny 2/11: Somewhere Over the Rainbow: Immigrant Dreams & the American Musical 3/3 Ann Alcaide: The Music and Culture of Sephardic[...]
7:00 pm Public Lecture: ‘New Jerusalem, ...
Public Lecture: ‘New Jerusalem, ...
May 17 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm
Prof. Adam Rovner presents ‘New Jerusalem, Down Under: The Search for a Jewish Homeland in Australia’. At DU, Davis Auditorium. Hosted by Center for Judaic Studies.
7:15 pm Lost Tribes & Exotic Communities...
Lost Tribes & Exotic Communities...
May 17 @ 7:15 pm – 9:15 pm
Series with anthropologist Carlos Zarur at HEA. Upcoming dates/topics ‘The Jews of Morocco’ on May 17 and May 31.
May
18
Fri
all-day Scholar-in-Residence Rabbi Franc...
Scholar-in-Residence Rabbi Franc...
May 18 – May 19 all-day
BMH-BJ hosts Rabbi Francis Nataf as scholar-in-residence for a “Blue and White Shabbat”. With three sessions throughout the weekend exploring contemporary Judaism.
10:00 am Current Events
Current Events
May 18 @ 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Currents events discussion (and kibbitz!) faciliated by Susan Jacobs. Part of JFS at the JCC Senior Connections. Held at Loup JCC, Boardroom.
5:15 pm YAD Family Shabbat
YAD Family Shabbat
May 18 @ 5:15 pm – 7:15 pm
YAD Shabbat’s family version, oriented for young families and their relatives. With Shabbat dinner and collecting non-perishable food items for Food Pantry. At HEA.
6:00 pm Musical Kabbalat Shabbat (Micah)
Musical Kabbalat Shabbat (Micah)
May 18 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Twice monthly musical Kabbalat Shabbat at Temple Micah with Rabbi Adam Morris and Hal Aqua.
7:00 pm Musical Shabbat (Ft. Collins)
Musical Shabbat (Ft. Collins)
May 18 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Monthly musical Shabbat at Har Shalom in Ft. Collins; in May with the sounds of the Mediterranean led by Jennifer Geraci. Followed by dessert oneg.
7:00 pm Sari Shabbat (MoHo)
Sari Shabbat (MoHo)
May 18 @ 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Communal monthly BYOB Shabbat meal at Moishe House, in May with India theme.
May
19
Sat
9:00 am Young Family Shabbat Experience ...
Young Family Shabbat Experience ...
May 19 @ 9:00 am – 10:00 am
Temple Emanuel’s family oriented Shabbat morning service, for families with kids ages 1-6. With breakfast.

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists




Subscribe to the IJN