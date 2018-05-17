Sallyann Berman, a Denver native and life-long resident, passed away May 11, 2018. Rabbi Yaakov Meyer officiated at the graveside service at Mt. Nebo Cemetery in Aurora. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

Born Sallyann Zelinger on Oct. 21, 1929, to Morey and Freda Zelinger, she grew up on Denver’s East Side, graduated from East High School and attended DU.

She married Laurence (Larry) Berman on Aug. 29, 1948. The couple worked together for a good portion of their lives.

Their first business was called Twin Lakes Aquarium, a tropical fish retail business that later became a wholesale pet and pet supply company that they operated with Larry’s two brothers for 25 years.

They later owned and managed a Gigantic Cleaners for 14 years.

The Bermans were married for 55 years before Larry passed away in January, 2004.

Besides her career, Sallyann loved playing cards with “the girls” for many years.

She also cherished the years of travel she and Larry enjoyed when they belonged to the Ports of Call travel club.

Sallyann Berman is survived by her three children Kathy Berman, Kenny (the late Isabel) Berman and Kerry (Mindy) Berman; 10 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Contributions may be made to Aish Denver, the Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado, or the charity of choice.

