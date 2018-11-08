Rowena Zelkind

Rowena Beatrice Zelkind, an artist, passed away Oct. 13, 2018, in Denver. She was 99 years old. Rabbi Sara Gilbert officiated at the Oct. 16 graveside service at Mt. Nebo Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

Mrs. Zelkind was born Oct. 24, 1919, in Brooklyn, NY.

She was the wife of Dr. Irving Zelkind, who passed away in 1997.

Mrs. Zelkind is survived by her children Dr. Glen (Bobbie) Zelkind, Alan (Renee) Zelkind and Dr. Donald (Dora) Zelkind; grandchildren Brittanie (Dan) Werbel, Michelle (Michael) Zeppelin, Dr. Garrett (Debbie) Zelkind, Aimee (Dr. Ethan) Lazarus and David (Dr. Jenny) Zelkind; and great-grandchildren Jonah and Brandon Werbel, Nathan Coupe, Josh, Gavin and Mason Zelkind and Zoey, Zachary and Sean Lazarus.

Contributions may be made to the Denver Art Museum or the American Diabetes Association.

