Rose Medical Center graded ‘A’ for hospital safety

The Leapfrog Group has awarded Rose Medical Center with an “A” Hospital Safety Grade for 10 consecutive years, recognizing it as one of the only 22 hospitals in the country, and the only one in Colorado, to be awarded an “A” in every Hospital Safety Grade cycle since the Leapfrog Group started the grading system in 2012.

“At Rose Medical Center and the Rose Women’s Hospital, we put patient safety and quality at the forefront of everything we do,” stated Casey Guber, president and CEO of Rose Medical Center.

“We are incredibly proud that these efforts have earned us straight A’s from the Leapfrog Group for 10 consecutive years.

“We are honored to serve the Denver community and our commitment to our patients and their families extends into every aspect of our hospital’s processes.”

The Leapfrog Group’s semi-annual grading system is independent, peer-reviewed, transparent and free to the public.

Hospital safety grade results are based on a hospital’s ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients and include more than 30 national performance measures.

The safety grades are assigned to nearly 3,000 hospitals across the nation, placing Rose Medical Center in the top 1% of hospitals in keeping patients safe.

“A hospital receiving consistent ‘A’ grades for an entire decade is a rare and remarkable achievement,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of the Leapfrog Group.

“This persistence demonstrates a hospital’s dedication to continuously prioritize patient safety, while adapting to an evolving healthcare landscape and facing the challenges of a global pandemic. This hospital and community should be momentously proud.”

Rose Medical Center’s full grade details and patient tips for staying safe in the hospital may be viewed at HospitalSafetyGrade.org.