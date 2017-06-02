Ronald L. Zall, a Denver native and esteemed member of the legal community, passed away May 2, 2017. He was 87 years old. Rabbi Yaakov Chaitovsky and Cantor Joel Lichterman officiated at the May 5 service at BMH-BJ. Interment followed at Mt. Nebo Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

“He lived for his family — his three daughters, sons-in-law and especially his 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren,” his loved ones said.

“Affectionately known as ‘Papa Ronnie,’ he shared his passions for baseball, golf, the Broncos, travel, movies, the arts and most importantly humor. He also was a wonderful storyteller.”

Mr. Zall was born Feb. 17, 1930, in Denver to Sam and Esther Zall.

A graduate of East High and CU, he earned his JD from DU.

Mr. Zall married Marilyn Golman on Aug. 17, 1952, in Dallas, Texas. They were married for nearly 47 years. Mrs. Zall passed away in 1999.

A lawyer for more than 50 years, he spent the early part of his career as a criminal litigator before moving into real estate and family law. He had a reputation for being open and fair, and was well respected by many in the Denver legal community.

Mr. Zall was a founding member of the National Assn. of Corporate Directors and a board member for numerous companies and organizations, including Mt. Nebo Cemetery.

He was honored by the NACD in Washington for his service as a director, author and lecturer since 1978. Most recently, the NACD created the Ronald I. Zall Scholarship Fund in his honor and awarded it to its first recipient this year.

During his final professional years, Mr. Zall was an adjunct professor at DU’s Daniels College of Business. He always passed out apples on the last day of class.

Mr. Zall is survived by his children Lori (Marty) Duman, Dana (Tyler) Ryder and Andrea (Craig) Mustari; brother Jon (Barbara) Zall; grandchildren Ryan, Brandon (Sarah), Chad (Nicole) and Garrett Duman, Madison and Wyatt Ryder, and Sara and Drew Mustari; and great-grandchildren Brayden, Preston, Colton, Hudson, Asher and Harper Duman.

Contributions may be made to BMH-BJ or Mt. Nebo Memorial Park.

