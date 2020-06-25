IJN
Search
LOG IN
Sunday, June 28, 2020 -
Print Edition
Home News Israel Rodent remains point to human migration patterns

Rodent remains point to human migration patterns

TPSJun 25, 2020Israel, News0

Like

Dr. Lior Weissbrod with tiny fossils of rodents. (Yoli Schwartz/IAA)

New and surprising Israeli research has revealed that migration out of Africa occurred under the cold climatic conditions some 200,000 years ago. Current theory has Homo sapiens leaving Africa roughly 70-50,000 years ago.

The research examined animal fossils from Misliya Cave in Mount Carmel, off the northern coast in Israel, and identified a rodent, a vole species that characterized northern and cold regions.

The rodents were found close to a human jawbone, nearly 200,000 years old, among the earliest human remains found outside Africa.

Dr. Lior Weisbrod of the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA), who published the new findings together with Prof. Mina Weinstein-Evron of the Zinman Institute of Archeology at the University of Haifa, said that “we investigated tiny fossils, most of them smaller than a single millimeter, discovered within the same layer where the jawbone of the earliest modern humans outside Africa was found two years ago.”

The fossils under investigation were identified as belonging to 13 different species of rodents and small insect eaters, some of which now live in high and cold regions in the Zagros Mountains of northwestern Iran and the Caucasus Mountains.

“It is amazing to learn about modern human evolution from the remains of one small rodent,” Weisbrod remarked.

Among the species discovered during the excavation, the researchers were surprised to discover animals capable of living only in cold climates — especially one species called Ellobius lutescens, which lived in the land of Israel during the Ice Age and disappeared from the region more than 150,000 years ago.

“This signifies that, here in Israel, cold conditions prevailed that allowed such animals to survive.

“Finding the human jawbone in the same layer where the rodent lived, suggests that these early humans survived under these conditions,” he said.

The research revealed that migration from Africa occurred during a period of a global ice age and supports the conviction that the adaptations that made humanity the dominant species on Earth appeared early on in human evolution.

“These discoveries shed light on the origins of modern humans and the development of their physiological and behavioral capabilities.

“These capabilities enabled us to reach each of the continents in a relatively short time, in evolutionary terms, accelerated the extinction of earlier human species and led our ancestors to dominate the world,” Weinstein-Evron said.

“If the climate wasn’t the factor that initially delayed our ancient ancestors, researchers will have to examine other explanations, including those related to population demographics, interactions with other human species or the late emergence of technological innovations,” she said.

Previous PostBehind Colorado's new Holocaust education bill
TPS

Related articles

Hot House District 6 race

Chris LeppekJun 25, 2020

Jewish Boston bookseller helps you spruce up your Zoom background

Penny Schwartz, JTAJun 25, 2020

Behind Colorado’s new Holocaust education bill

Andrea JacobsJun 25, 2020

Leave a Reply

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists



Dear valued reader,

We are deeply appreciative of the support shown by you during these challenging times — through new subscriptions, continued advertisement or your positive notes and comments.

As a thank you, if you subscribe today or give a gift subscription, we will send you (or your gift recipient) a copy of The Unexpected Road, Rabbi Hillel Goldberg’s collection of stories of inspirational lives encountered as a journalist, scholar and student. Simply enter the coupon code BOOK at the top of the page when you check out.