Robert Jacobs

Robert B. Jacobs, a veteran of the US Navy, passed away Nov. 2, 2018, in Aurora, Colo. Rabbi Joe Black officiated at the Nov. 4 service at Temple Emanuel. Interment followed at Emanuel Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

Mr. Jacobs was born Nov. 21, 1922, in Milwaukee, Wis.

A longtime member of Masonic Lebanon Lodge 323 in Lincoln, Neb., he also belonged to Tifereth Israel.

Mr. Jacobs is survived by his wife Sylvia Jacobs, children Ivan (Leslie) Jacobs, Mike (Anne) Jacobs, Elayne (Jim) Campbell, Sam Jacobs and Larry (Lisa) Jacobs; grandchildren David (Shana) Jacobs, Aaron Jacobs, Mindy (David) Parmet, Robin (Seth) Frieden, Joe Jacobs, Ben (April) Campbell, Suzanne Campbell, Joel (Brooke) Campbell, Austin Jacobs and Elizabeth Jacobs; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Contributions may be made to Masonic Lodge 323 in Lincoln, Neb. or Shalom Park Nursing Home.

