IJN
Search
LOG IN
Saturday, June 22, 2019 -
Print Edition
Home Obituaries Ricki Feiner

Ricki Feiner

IJN StaffJun 20, 2019Obituaries0

Like

Ricki Feiner passed away May 31, 2019, in Anthem, Ariz. Rabbi Martin Scharf officiated at the June 2 service held at Mount Sinai Cemetery in Scottsdale, Ariz. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

Mrs. Feiner is survived by her husband Harold Feiner; children Lisa (Vern) Engbar of Denver and Larry (Kimberly) Feiner of Glendale, Ariz.; brother Steve (Diane) Levine; and grandchildren Malka and Levi Engbar and Hailey and Madison Feiner.

Contributions may be made to the charity of choice.

Copyright © 2019 by the Intermountain Jewish News

Previous PostIra Fink, PhD
IJN Staff

Related articles

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad

In the hallowed halls of Cambridge, anti-Semitism is chuckled at

Rocky Mountain JewJun 20, 2019

Sonya DeGeorge

IJN StaffJun 20, 2019

Ira Fink, PhD

IJN StaffJun 20, 2019

Leave a Reply

Order Your 105th!

Community Calendar
Jun
21
Fri
all-day Temple Aaron Birthday Gala (Trin...
Temple Aaron Birthday Gala (Trin...
Jun 21 – Jun 23 all-day
Temple Aaron in Trinidad celebrates its 130th, with events over Shabbat, including services, meals and live music.
Jun
22
Sat
9:00 am Young Family Shabbat Experience ...
Young Family Shabbat Experience ...
Jun 22 @ 9:00 am – 10:00 am
Temple Emanuel’s family oriented Shabbat morning service, for families with kids ages 1-6. With breakfast.
9:30 am Family Shabbat in the Park (B’na...
Family Shabbat in the Park (B’na...
Jun 22 @ 9:30 am – 11:00 am
B’nai Havurah’s outdoor Shabbat with children’s services, music, picnic lunch and crafts. In Observatory Park, 2100 S. Fillmore.
10:00 am Leadville Cemetery Clean-Up
Leadville Cemetery Clean-Up
Jun 22 @ 10:00 am – Jun 23 @ 12:00 pm
Annual clean-up and restoration project weekend. Tentative schedule: Saturday, June 22: Shabbat services at 10 am at Temple Israel; potluck dinner, 5 pm, Turquoise Lake, followed by havdalah Sunday, June 23: Cleanup, 9 am; gravesite[...]
4:00 pm Jews & Brews (Westminster)
Jews & Brews (Westminster)
Jun 22 @ 4:00 pm – 6:15 pm
Cong. B’nai Torah gathering at Frolic Brewing Company in Westminster. With drinks, food and discussion.
4:00 pm Summer Solstice Hike & Havdalah ...
Summer Solstice Hike & Havdalah ...
Jun 22 @ 4:00 pm – 6:30 pm
Shabbat hike and Havdalah in honor of the summer solstice, hosted by Beth Evergreen and oriented to young families. Meet at Elk Meadow trailhead, 32281 Stagecoach Blvd.
Jun
23
Sun
9:30 am L’Chaim Conference
L’Chaim Conference
Jun 23 @ 9:30 am – 3:30 pm
Annual aging and wellness informational workshop for boomers and beyond hosted by Kavod Senior Life and other organizations. Keynote speaker is Rabbi Dayle Friedman. At Temple Emanuel.
10:00 am JGSCO Annual Meeting
JGSCO Annual Meeting
Jun 23 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Jewish Genealogical Society’s annual meeting, with brunch, elections and informational sessions. At Rodef Shalom.
1:30 pm Holistic Growth & Personal Empow...
Holistic Growth & Personal Empow...
Jun 23 @ 1:30 pm
Two workshops hosted by Chabad of Albuquerque with Rus Devorah Wallen: Creating Mindful Relationships, 1:30pm and Stressbusting, 5:30pm. With accompanying healthful meals.
4:00 pm An Afternoon of Israeli Comedy (...
An Afternoon of Israeli Comedy (...
Jun 23 @ 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm
An afternoon of Israeli comedy featuring Avi Liberman at Temple Beth Shalom in Santa Fe. Part of their Israel A Cultural Perspective series.

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists