Ricki Feiner passed away May 31, 2019, in Anthem, Ariz. Rabbi Martin Scharf officiated at the June 2 service held at Mount Sinai Cemetery in Scottsdale, Ariz. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

Mrs. Feiner is survived by her husband Harold Feiner; children Lisa (Vern) Engbar of Denver and Larry (Kimberly) Feiner of Glendale, Ariz.; brother Steve (Diane) Levine; and grandchildren Malka and Levi Engbar and Hailey and Madison Feiner.

Contributions may be made to the charity of choice.

