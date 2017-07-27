IJN
Search
LOG IN
Thursday, July 27, 2017 -
Print Edition
Home Opinion Columns Requirement to pray: tolerance of bloodshed

Requirement to pray: tolerance of bloodshed

Tehilla R. GoldbergJul 27, 2017Columns, Opinion, View from Central Park0

Like
And so the legend in Jewish tradition goes: There were two brothers who together worked the earth on a piece of land they had inherited from their father. The brothers loved one another dearly. When harvesting season arrived, they divided equally the sheaves they had cultivated. The younger of the two brothers was blessed with a […]
This article is premium content. Subscribe now or log in if you’re a subscriber. One day access also available for $1.80.
Previous PostPeople don’t exist anymore
Tehilla R. Goldberg

IJN columnist | View from Central Park

Related articles

The destruction of the First Temple, depicted by Francesco Hayez. (Wikipedia)

Tisha b’Av: Tracing tragedy, part two

Rocky Mountain JewJul 27, 2017

A treasure chest of family history

Amy LedermanJul 27, 2017

People don’t exist anymore

Hillel GoldbergJul 27, 2017

Community Calendar
Jul
28
Fri
4:00 pm Happy Baby Hour (JCC)
Happy Baby Hour (JCC)
Jul 28 @ 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Happy hour for young families (0-3) at the JCC pool, with cocktails and appetizers for the adults and activities for the kids.
6:00 pm Musical Kabbalat Shabbat (Boulder)
Musical Kabbalat Shabbat (Boulder)
Jul 28 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Bonai Shalom’s musical Shabbat, followed by kiddush and vegetarian potluck dinner.
7:00 pm Summer Shabbat Worship (Emanuel)
Summer Shabbat Worship (Emanuel)
Jul 28 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Summertime Friday night service and oneg at Temple Emanuel with special guests. Dates are: July 21: Tim Sparks in concert July 28: Campfire kumsitz Aug. 18: Sababa! in concert
7:00 pm Tropical Shabbat (MoHo)
Tropical Shabbat (MoHo)
Jul 28 @ 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Communal monthly Shabbat meal at Moishe House, with tropical foods, shirts and BYOB.
Jul
29
Sat
9:00 am Torah Discussion & Breakfast (Bo...
Torah Discussion & Breakfast (Bo...
Jul 29 @ 9:00 am – 10:00 am
Bi-monthly discussion of the weekly Torah portion led by Rabbi Fred Greene, with a bagels & coffee breakfast. At Har HaShem, 3950 Baseline Road.
10:00 am Shabbat Tisch (Micah)
Shabbat Tisch (Micah)
Jul 29 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Bagels, coffee, singing and parsha discussion at Temple Micah.
12:30 pm Rabbi’s Tisch (Rodef)
Rabbi’s Tisch (Rodef)
Jul 29 @ 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm
Tisch with Rabbi Gerson following Rodef Shalom’s Shabbat morning services, with song and discussion.
Jul
30
Sun
10:00 am Film Screening: ‘Surviving Skokie’
Film Screening: ‘Surviving Skokie’
Jul 30 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Screening of documentary by Eli Adler about the presence of neo-Nazis in 1970s Skokie, and his father Jack’s story of surviving the Holocaust. At Stanley Marketplace, Aurora.
10:00 am Health Care Justice (Albuquerque)
Health Care Justice (Albuquerque)
Jul 30 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Laurie Zoloth, PhD lectures on the Jewish perspective on health care justice. At Cong. Albert in Albuquerque.
10:00 am YAD Volunteer Day
YAD Volunteer Day
Jul 30 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
YAD volunteer day at Ekar Farm.

Rocky Mountain Jew

Subscribe to the IJN