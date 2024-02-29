Rep. Epps, if you want to be heard, you should hear others

Your title, after all, is ‘Representative’

We know this plea will fall on deaf ears. Even so, please, Rep. Elisabeth Epps, listen to what people are saying.

We understand you laugh at the idea that you are viewed as anti-Semitic. You mock the notion that your name could be uttered in the same sentence as the Nazi Party. We understand why you may find this incredulous since you purport to speak for minority viewpoints and to center marginalized voices. You say you are empathetic. That makes you immune, in your mind, to any accusation that you may be harming a minority community.

However, Rep. Epps, if a large group of people is sharing a message with you, isn’t it incumbent upon you to listen? You claim to care about people. You hold a job title that calls for “representation” of a wide group of people, yet you continue to ignore them.

At the State Capitol on Monday, you heard the pleading and pained comments from people of all colors and stripes, certainly not a homogenous group, but you choose not to listen.

Your district includes historical and current Jewish neighborhoods and populations, but the message you have been sending is that you don’t care about their views or how this war is impacting their lives.

Worse, you ignore the blowback your actions have on local Jews, many of whom have strong connections to Israel. Rep. Epps, do you not care about the harm you are causing your constiuents?

We understand you are passionate about Palestinian human rights. Caring deeply about Palestinians should not and does not mean disrespecting your constiuents who care deeply about Israel.

And vice-versa. It is not a zero sum game. But you play it that way. That is why your name is spoken in the same sentence as the German anti-Jewish boycotts of the 1930s.

