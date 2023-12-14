Releasing the emotional numbness of Oct. 7

Since Oct. 8, I have been emotionally numbed. Little did I imagine it would take a transatlantic trip to Colorado for the deep freeze of my emotions to thaw, at least temporarily. But so it was on Dec. 5 at a benefit dinner for Israel hosted by Colorado Christian University.

What missing element did this dinner offer? What generated a long-suppressed emotional release? Since Oct. 7 I have been to multiple funerals, over half a dozen shiva houses — the most recent one, that of Ben Zussman — prayer rallies, a singing kumsitz, Psalms recitals daily in synagogue, and many other emotional settings.

In fact, just two days earlier, I was part of the largest turnout in the history of the JNF-USA Global Conference for Israel, a powerful event in its own right.

As a volunteer, I have seen firsthand the unprecedented mobilization of Israeli society to support bereaved families, families whose husbands or fathers were called up, and refugees from Israel’s South and North. So what missing element did this dinner offer?

Eventually, it hit me. Everywhere else, I need to give. As a teacher and a psychologist, I am asked to guide and to support others. As an Israeli Jew, I ask myself to volunteer, to pray, offer empathy and condolences. Prayer gatherings or political rallies — which do offer strength and support as well — have an undercurrent of emotional energy being spent. In any Jewish context, there is the underlying awareness that everyone else present is also holding onto their own suffering.

Even mundane occurrences in Israel tug at one’s emotional reserves. Seeing a banner “Together we will win” evinces pride, but mixed in are thoughts of “How many people will pay the ultimate sacrifice until then?”

Seeing friends return home for a 24- to 48-hour furlough brings relief, but thrown into sharp relief is how anxious their wives and children must be before and after that precious oasis in time.

Finding an apartment or furnishings for a refugee family brings me joy and expressions of gratitude, but mixed in is an overwhelming sense of pity for how destitute some of these families now are.

At CCU, there were no mixtures. Nothing was asked of me except to accept their heartfelt support. It was a night in a community unaffected directly by Oct. 7 or the ensuing tidal wave of hate on college campuses, a community not directly in pain and in no need of empathy, yet it was a community that stood tall and said: “Here is our collective shoulder. Lean on us.”

Lean on them I certainly did. For the first time since Oct. 7 I felt fully present in the moment. Finally put on pause was my mental rat race — “Which families have a husband or father called up?” “Who might have an apartment to offer a displaced family?” “Please contact politicians/organizations/former students” “How can I resource equipment for a friend in the army?”

Remarkably, this experience of being fully present took hold of me despite having a very early flight the next morning, for which I still hadn’t even started packing! This was a signal that my mental rat race has not been due to logistical burdens. It was an emotional burden, constantly feeling the need to do more for the endless needs in Israel. Yet, in that moment, CCU fostered an atmosphere which allowed me to take a few moments for myself, my own mourning, my own emotional connection.

The atmosphere began to take hold the moment we walked in the door. The décor was as exquisite as it was heartwarming. White tablecloths with blue runners. Multiple Israeli and American flags on every table. Gorgeous floor-to-ceiling windows nearly invisible due to being plastered with large hostage posters. Large, wall-mounted screens with pictures of the hostages.

As I entered, Jeff Hunt, director of the Centennial Institute and dinner organizer, poignantly remarked, “I can assure you, no one will be tearing down those posters over here.”

Later, a gut-wrenching video of the hostages and Oct. 7 footage was shown.

Actually, the atmosphere began to take hold even before showing up. At nobody’s request, CCU took the initiative to make the dinner kosher at a universal standard, hiring the local Scroll K Vaad to supervise the local caterer. As well, the prayer vigil was a recital of Psalms, a vocabulary of prayer that Jews and Christians share. With the exception of one student speaker, all Biblical references were from Tanakh.

Speaker after speaker reiterated the university’s commitment to Israel and to the Jewish nation. Each one was overflowing with love and support, not simply of the political nature, but as a deep, heartfelt expression of their humanity.

It is also a university community uninterested in limiting itself to sympathetic words, meaningful as those are. Hunt declared, “In planning this dinner, we wanted to have a night of fellowship, inspiration, mourning and resolve . . . but now, we will pivot to action. We are going to save lives in Israel because of tonight.” Very significant funds were raised for medical supplies through United Hatzalah, a first responder organization serviced by — and servicing — Jews, Christians, Muslims and Druze alike.

Perhaps none of this should have surprised me, if my single prior interaction with CCU was to serve as any indication. I emailed Dr. Donald Sweeting, chancellor of CCU, two months ago asking if he would consider signing on to Yeshiva University’s coalition of higher education against Hamas. His response? An emphatic yes. His only regret? Not knowing about it earlier so CCU could have been one of the founding members of the coalition.

Some Jews are uncomfortable with accepting support from evangelical Christians, under the assumption that part of their theological mission is to convert Jews. CCU has no such specific mission, and other evangelical organizations such as HaYovel have publicly disavowed such an approach. For decades now, many Jews and rabbis have been building these bridges through organizations such as the Simon Wiesenthal Center and Yeshivath Sharashim.

Others are uncomfortable due to evangelicals’ association with a political worldview diametrically opposed to their own. Yet, people regularly affiliate with organizations to their left. Should one not forge an alliance with people to their right? In any event, to be qualified to speak at the CCU event, every speaker had to pledge to be non-partisan.

It is ultimately true the Jews are “a nation that dwells alone” (Numbers 23:9), as Sen. Chuck Schumer powerfully reminded the Senate recently. However, that does not mean that Jews refuse alliances, certainly not ones that respect our religious differences and traditional observances.

Throughout history, our greatest leaders — from Rebbi Yehuda HaNasi, redactor of the Mishnah, to 20th century Torah giant Rabbi Chaim Ozer Grodzinski — have forged partnerships even with hostile local governments and other partners. Today, the Colorado Jewish community is lucky to have as friendly and strong an ally as one could ask for, right in our own backyard.

A video of the event is available through this Dropbox link.