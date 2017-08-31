IJN
Search
LOG IN
Friday, September 1, 2017 -
Print Edition
Home Opinion Columns Red Baron

Red Baron

Shana GoldbergAug 31, 2017Columns, Opinion, Snapshot 1

Like

East Denver’s leafy Montclair was founded, as many IJN readers will know, by Baron Walter von Richthofen, a German immigrant who was the uncle of another, better known Richthofen, the WW I flying ace, the Red Baron.

By coincidence, I was at the German war cemetery in Fricourt, France where Manfred von Richthofen was interred for many years, before his remains were moved to Germany in 1975. What really fascinated me at this cemetery were the Jewish soldiers buried there.

This past week I watched “The Red Baron,” which dramatizes the life of Manfred von Richthofen and his fellow pilots. Among them is Friedrich Sternberg, a fictitious Jewish ace intended as a composite character based on real Jewish pilots.

The movie isn’t the best, but one aspect I really enjoyed was seeing how pilots individualized their planes; in fact, it was Richthofen painting his plane red that led to his moniker.

I was reminded of a scene in “Above & Beyond,” the documentary about the Israeli air force, when Bob Vickman designs the 101 Squadron’s “Angel of Death” symbol. Sternberg paints a Star of David on his plane, which seems rather unlikely, but certainly piqued by curiosity. I had a look online to see about real German Jewish pilots and discovered Fritz Beckhardt, whose symbol, ironically, was a swastika.

In a twisted form of serendipity he also served with Hermann Göring. This ended up saving Beckhardt’s life in the Holocaust.

I wish we knew more about these German Jewish soldiers. To me, their stories are the definition of tragic irony.

Shana Goldberg may be reached at shana@ijn.com.

Copyright © 2017 by the Intermountain Jewish News

Previous PostKosher certification — why it's necessary
Shana Goldberg

IJN Assistant Publisher | shana@ijn.com

Related articles

Randall Karsh

IJN StaffAug 31, 2017

‘Human, rise above, rise…’

Tehilla R. GoldbergAug 31, 2017

Some more well-known kosher symbols.

Kosher certification — why it’s necessary

Rocky Mountain JewAug 31, 2017

One thought on “Red Baron

Leave a Reply

Community Calendar
Sep
1
Fri
10:00 am Current Events
Current Events
Sep 1 @ 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Currents events discussion (and kibbitz!) faciliated by Susan Jacobs. Part of JFS at the JCC Senior Connections. Held at Loup JCC, Boardroom.
11:00 am Studying and Storying Torah (HEA)
Studying and Storying Torah (HEA)
Sep 1 @ 11:00 am – 11:50 pm
Weekly Torah study session led by storyteller Cherie Karo Schwartz, at HEA.
6:30 pm Friday Night Live! (JOI)
Friday Night Live! (JOI)
Sep 1 @ 6:30 pm – 10:00 pm
Friday night service and Shabbat dinner hosted by Aish/JOI. Geared toward young professionals. Held at a private home.
Sep
4
Mon
4:15 pm Labor Day Meal for the Homeless ...
Labor Day Meal for the Homeless ...
Sep 4 @ 4:15 pm – 6:15 pm
Har HaShem hosts a kosher hot dog meal for homeless guests. With potluck parve desserts. Volunteers needed. At First United Methodist.
Sep
5
Tue
10:00 am Active Minds: Buddhism
Active Minds: Buddhism
Sep 5 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Active Minds explores Buddhism, the fourth largest religion. Part of JFS at JCC Senior Connections. In the Social Hall.
7:00 pm High Holiday Jam Session
High Holiday Jam Session
Sep 5 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
High Holiday jam session facilitated by Hal Aqua, at B’nai Havurah.
7:00 pm Kavod on the Road: Chocolate, Wi...
Kavod on the Road: Chocolate, Wi...
Sep 5 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Kavod Senior Life visits Chabad of Lone Tree for chocolate, wine and the Jacob Herold Band.
7:00 pm Singing as Spiritual Practice (B...
Singing as Spiritual Practice (B...
Sep 5 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Class with rabbinic intern Hannah Kapnik-Ashar exploring the melodies of the High Holidays. At Bonai Shalom.
7:15 pm Film Screening: Jewish Luck (HEA)
Film Screening: Jewish Luck (HEA)
Sep 5 @ 7:15 pm – 9:15 pm
HEA screens a silent, black and white movie filmed in pre-Soviet Russia, based on Sholom Aleichem’s story, Mendel the Matchmaker.
7:15 pm Tefilah Intensive: Kedusha (Rodef)
Tefilah Intensive: Kedusha (Rodef)
Sep 5 @ 7:15 pm – 8:45 pm
Four-part series taught by by Rabbi Bernard Gerson and Marlene Richter examining the Kedusha prayer through text variations and ritual. At Rodef Shalom.

Rocky Mountain Jew

Subscribe to the IJN