Randall Karsh

Randall “Randy” Alan Karsh, a native Denverite and lifelong resident, passed away Aug. 24, 2017, in Denver. Rabbis Joe Black and Steven Foster and Cantor Elizabeth Sacks officiated at the Aug. 27 service at Temple Emanuel. Burial followed at Emanuel Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

“Randy was loyal, honorable, brave and courageous,” his wife Susan said.

“Simply stated, he was a ‘prince of man.’”

Mr. Karsh was born Dec. 31, 1946, in Denver to the late Joseph and Freda Karsh.

He attended Park Hill Elementary, Hill Junior, George Washington High, and earned an accounting and finance degree at CU.

Mr. Karsh married Susan Selix on Feb. 1, 1975.

Initially a CPA, he later became a real estate investor.

“Randy was a beloved uncle, colleague and friend,” the family said.

Mr. Karsh is survived by his wife Susan Karsh; children Joseph Gregory “Greg” Karsh (Ali) and Casey Karsh Perry (Brett); grandchildren Chase, Cooper and Kash Perry; and sister-in-law Lynn Blankfort and brother-in-law Steve Martin.

He was predeceased by his sister Judy Karsh Katchen.

Contributions in his memory may be made to Global Down Syndrome, 3300 E. 1st Ave., Suite 390, Denver, CO 80206 (www.globaldownsyndrome.org /donate/) or CU Anschutz School of Medicine, Attn: Dr. Thomas Purcell, MS F704 1665 North Aurora Ct., Aurora, CO 80045.

