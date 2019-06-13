IJN
Search
LOG IN
Sunday, June 16, 2019 -
Print Edition
Home Obituaries Radine Smookler

Radine Smookler

IJN StaffJun 13, 2019Obituaries0

Like
Radine Smookler

Radine Smookler

Radine Smookler, a native and longtime Denverite, passed away May 23, 2019, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Rabbi Rick Brody officiated at the May 26 graveside service at Rose Hill Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

“Radine would light up when talking about her children,” the family said. “She was so proud of each one, and loved each one unconditionally. We were blessed to have her as our mom.

“Radine was a quiet, gentle and kind soul. She was the epitome of class and graciousness, and she will be missed.”

Mrs. Smookler was born Sept. 4, 1929, in Denver to the late William and Ida Timbel.

She graduated East High School.

Mrs. Smookler lived in Denver, Rockwall, Texas, and Scottsdale, Ariz.

She married Mel Smookler on Nov. 2, 1952. They were married until his death on Jan. 6, 2004.

Radine Smookler is survived by her three children Ron (Misty), Rick (Alisann) and Peggy Smookler; grandchildren Stephanie (Josh) Smith and Allison Smookler; and four great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her devoted son Gary Smookler on June 10, 2014.

Contributions may be made to the charity of choice.

Copyright © 2019 by the Intermountain Jewish News

Previous PostShe would have been 90 this week
IJN Staff

Related articles

Anne Frank Diary Cover

She would have been 90 this week

Rocky Mountain JewJun 13, 2019

Annette Hyatt

IJN StaffJun 13, 2019

David Friedman and ‘annexation’

Jonathan TobinJun 13, 2019

Leave a Reply

Order Your 105th!

Community Calendar
Jun
16
Sun
9:30 am Bagels & Jazz (Albuquerque)
Bagels & Jazz (Albuquerque)
Jun 16 @ 9:30 am – 11:00 am
Monthly live jazz concert at Albuquerque JCC, with bagels. April 14, Michael Anthony/Mickey Patten Duo May 5, Wayne Wesley Johnson June 16, Tracey Whitney Duo July 14, Marietta Benevento Duo
10:45 am Kabbalah & Jewish History
Kabbalah & Jewish History
Jun 16 @ 10:45 am – 11:45 am
Series with Cantor Marty Goldstein exploring the basics of Kabbalah and its impact on Jewish history.
11:00 am Graduation, Beth Jacob
Graduation, Beth Jacob
Jun 16 @ 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
High school graduation ceremony, held at the Ethel Beren Building.
4:30 pm Music at the Mount (Cheyenne)
Music at the Mount (Cheyenne)
Jun 16 @ 4:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Fathers’ Day benefit concert for Mt. Sinai, featuring Jalan Crosslan and Sally & George. At the synagogue.
Jun
17
Mon
7:30 pm Colorado Niggun Collective (Boul...
Colorado Niggun Collective (Boul...
Jun 17 @ 7:30 pm – 8:45 pm
Workshop with musician Meira Soloff and Hannah Kapnik Ashar of Bonai Shalom exploring the music of prayer. Contact for location.
7:30 pm Graduation, Hillel Academy
Graduation, Hillel Academy
Jun 17 @ 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Eighth grade graduation ceremony.
Jun
18
Tue
10:15 am Saul Rosenthal Musical Singalong
Saul Rosenthal Musical Singalong
Jun 18 @ 10:15 am – 11:15 am
Singalong with Canto Saul Rosenthal, featuring Jewish, Yiddish and secular songs. Part of JFS at the JCC Senior Connections. In the MACC Boardroom.
6:00 pm Family Film Night
Family Film Night
Jun 18 @ 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Disney-themed summer film series for families at JCC Denver.
7:00 pm Kabbalah & the Science of the Mi...
Kabbalah & the Science of the Mi...
Jun 18 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Six-session class at Beth Evergreen on the parallels between ancient wisdom of Jewish mysticism and contemporary spiritual philosophy. Taught by Rabbi Jamie Arnold and Rev. Kathy Mastroianni.
Jun
19
Wed
5:30 pm Grief Support Group (Emanuel)
Grief Support Group (Emanuel)
Jun 19 @ 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm
Six-session grief support group for those suffering any form of loss. Facilitated by therapist Laurie Picus. At Temple Emanuel.

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists