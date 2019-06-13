Radine Smookler, a native and longtime Denverite, passed away May 23, 2019, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Rabbi Rick Brody officiated at the May 26 graveside service at Rose Hill Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

“Radine would light up when talking about her children,” the family said. “She was so proud of each one, and loved each one unconditionally. We were blessed to have her as our mom.

“Radine was a quiet, gentle and kind soul. She was the epitome of class and graciousness, and she will be missed.”

Mrs. Smookler was born Sept. 4, 1929, in Denver to the late William and Ida Timbel.

She graduated East High School.

Mrs. Smookler lived in Denver, Rockwall, Texas, and Scottsdale, Ariz.

She married Mel Smookler on Nov. 2, 1952. They were married until his death on Jan. 6, 2004.

Radine Smookler is survived by her three children Ron (Misty), Rick (Alisann) and Peggy Smookler; grandchildren Stephanie (Josh) Smith and Allison Smookler; and four great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her devoted son Gary Smookler on June 10, 2014.

Contributions may be made to the charity of choice.

