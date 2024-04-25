Racial profiling of Jews

Gideon Falter was walking in London on a recent Shabbat afternoon. He wore a kippah on his head and carried a bag for his tallit which was adorned with a Star of David. As he and his companion approached a loud and vicious anti-Israel demonstration, Falter was told by police to leave the area. Since he was “openly Jewish,” he was “causing a breach of the peace.” As this exchange continues, one sees people in the crowd calling Falter a “Nazi” and “scum” (all quoted words come directly from Falter’s video or Met Police statements.)

Yet it is Falter who is told to leave, not those individuals.

Remember when we kept being told that anti-Zionism is not anti- Semitism? Falter is there without any pro-Israel signs or words. The mere fact of him being “openly Jewish” makes him an “antagonizing” presence.

The problem for those who continue to insist that the anti-Israeli movement is not anti-Semitic is that the anti-Israel movement, by and large, makes no effort to contain its anti-Semitism.

Londoners have been repeatedly told by the city’s leadership that it is perfectly safe for Jews to walk around freely, despite Jewish people saying they don’t feel it is.

When a Jewish man is target- ed for wearing a kippah, when being “openly Jewish” is provocative, are the streets safe for Jews?

Jews are told by police that being “openly Jewish” excludes them from certain public areas — essentially, No Jews Allowed. This is in direct contravention of the UK’s Equality Act.

Unwise as it may be, has it become illegal to counter protest? The original so-called apology posted by the Met Police held counter protestors accountable for altercations that arise, as if the protestors (in this case, the anti-Israel side, which is largely masked and carrying signs filled with hate speech) have the right to the streets and the counter protestors (Jews or pro-Israel) do not.

That’s the issue I keep coming back to, in London, Columbia University or the Denver City Council. Why are those who hide their identities, disregard the rule of law, chant hateful epithets, intimidate, threaten — and, in some cases, use — physical violence, being protected?

In some cases, police say they are removing the “openly Jewish” people as it is not safe for them, but if a protest makes a person unsafe because of his identity, mightn’t there be a problem with the protest rather than the bystander?

Driving While Black is a sardonic description of the racial profiling of black motorists by police. An external identifier — skin color — leads to a higher rate of traffic stops.

Will walking while Jewish become the new DWB?

Shana Goldberg may be reached at [email protected]

