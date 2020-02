Rachel Sikorski of Colorado Springs passed away Feb. 1, 2020, in the Springs. She was 88. Rabbi Jay Sherwood of Temple Shalom officiated at the Feb. 13 graveside service at the Sons of Israel Cemetery. Springs Funeral Services made the arrangements.

Mrs. Sikorski is survived by her two sons Mark Sikorski and David Sikorski; grandchildren Michelle Sikorski-Dockter, Sara McConnell, Robert Sikorski and Michael Sikorski; and eight great-grandchildren.