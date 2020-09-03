Rabbi Larry M. Moldo, 58, the beloved spiritual leader at Mt. Sinai Synagogue in Cheyenne, Wyo., passed away Aug. 25, 2020, at the Davis Hospice Center. At the request of Rabbi and Mrs. Moldo, Jason Bloomberg officiated at the Aug. 27 graveside service at the Cheyenne Jewish Cemetery.

Schrader Cares made the arrangements.

“He will be remembered for the love he showed his family and his tireless commitment to each community he served,” his loved ones said.

Rabbi Moldo was born Dec. 6, 1961, in Hennipin County, Minnesota, to Martin and Nessa (Cien) Moldo.

A rabbinical leader at numerous congregations prior to coming to Mt. Sinai six years ago, Rabbi Moldo took an active role in the Wyoming Interfaith Network and Cheyenne Interfaith Council.

He was an avid reader who particularly loved science fiction.

Rabbi Larry Moldo is survived by his wife Andrea Moldo; son Samuel Moldo; mother Nessa Moldo; siblings Sharon (Ken) Seever, Andrea Kramier, Patti (Ari) Kaplan, Marc Moldo, Tony Moldo and Steve Moldo; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

