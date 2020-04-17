IJN
Search
LOG IN
Saturday, April 18, 2020 -
Print Edition
Home News Local Project C.U.R.E mobilizing to collecte medical supplies

Project C.U.R.E mobilizing to collecte medical supplies

Chris LeppekApr 17, 2020Local, News0

Like
better or worse, this is a story well suited for clichés. Such as, what goes around comes around. Or, charity begins at home. For more than three decades, the Colorado-based non-profit, Project C.U.R.E., has worked tirelessly to improve — and to save — the lives of the needy across the world. In some 130 countries […]
This article is premium content. Subscribe now or log in if you’re a subscriber. One day access also available for $1.80.
TAG
Previous Post'Hit by a truck': Denver chaplain is recovering from COVID-19
Chris Leppek

IJN Assistant Editor | ijnews@aol.com

Related articles

‘Hit by a truck’: Denver chaplain is recovering from COVID-19

Andrea JacobsApr 17, 2020

Hospitalist hopeful of ‘light at the end of the tunnel’

Larry HankinApr 17, 2020

Sun Valley is a pandemic hotspot

Penny Schwartz, JTAApr 17, 2020

Leave a Reply

Community Calendar
Apr
19
Sun
9:30 am JGSCO Monthly Seminar
JGSCO Monthly Seminar
Apr 19 @ 9:30 am – 12:00 pm
Jewish Genealogical Society monthly seminar. At BMH-BJ. Upcoming dates/themes: Oct. 13, “Using FamilySearch for Jewish Research” with Todd Knowles Nov. 17, “Jews on the Move: A History of Modern Migration” with CU Prof. David Shneer[...]
10:00 am Brotherhood Breakfast (Albuquerque)
Brotherhood Breakfast (Albuquerque)
Apr 19 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Monthly brotherhood breakfast at Congregation Albert, in September with NM Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. Upcoming dates/speakers are: Oct. 20, Mikey Weinstein, Military Religious Freedom Foundation Nov. 17, Film screening: ‘A City Without Jews’ Dec. 22,[...]
11:00 am Religious School for Adults (HEA)
Religious School for Adults (HEA)
Apr 19 @ 11:00 am – 11:50 pm
Sunday morning adult learning series at HEA, led by religious school staff. Dates/topics are: Oct. 27, Melanie Gruenwald, ‘Creating Meaning in the Everyday Part 1’ Nov. 3: Melanie Gruenwald, ‘Creating Meaning in the Everyday Part[...]
Apr
20
Mon
7:00 pm An Evening with Alon Shaya (YAD)
An Evening with Alon Shaya (YAD)
Apr 20 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
YAD/Ben Gurion Society event with Alon Shaya of Safta in RiNo.
Apr
21
Tue
7:15 pm Lost Tribes & Exotic Communities...
Lost Tribes & Exotic Communities...
Apr 21 @ 7:15 pm – 9:00 pm
Anthropologist Carlos Zarur discusses less known Jewish communities around the world. At HEA. Upcoming dates/themes: Jan. 30: Small Latin American Jewish Communities (Panama, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico) Feb. 13: The Jews of the Dominican Republic[...]
Apr
22
Wed
7:00 pm Intro to Mussar (B’nai Havurah)
Intro to Mussar (B’nai Havurah)
Apr 22 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Six-session weekly course on Mussar and cultivating inner virtues. Taught by Rabbi Evette Lutman. At B’nai Havurah. Meeting every other Weds. beginning Feb. 26.
Apr
23
Thu
11:00 am Yiddish Speakers Club (Boulder)
Yiddish Speakers Club (Boulder)
Apr 23 @ 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
Conversation club for Yiddish speakers, facilitated by Shirley Hartman. Meeting monthly at Boulder JCC.
6:00 pm ADL Governor’s Holocaust Program
ADL Governor’s Holocaust Program
Apr 23 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Annual governor’s Holocaust memorial service, hosted by ADL. With guest speaker Renée Fink, who survived the Holocaust as a child hidden by a Catholic family. At Temple Emanuel.
6:00 pm Jewish Women’s Circle (Santa Fe)
Jewish Women’s Circle (Santa Fe)
Apr 23 @ 6:00 pm
Monthly women’s event hosted by Chabad of Santa Fe. Upcoming dates/themes are: 9/19, Wendy Singer: ‘Chen Man Ching’ 11/5, Judith Fein: Afterlife 12/12, Yaszmina Nedboy: Pre-Chanukah Bash 1/14, Karen Milstein: Acupressure 2/20, Fred Ray Lopez:[...]
7:00 pm Flatiron Tribe Trivia Night
Flatiron Tribe Trivia Night
Apr 23 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Flatiron Tribe joins trivia night at Oskar Blues Brewery.

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists



WE’RE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER

Dear valued reader,

Let’s get right to it.

During these very difficult times that we’re all experiencing, why does the Intermountain Jewish News matter more than ever?

  • It connects us when we feel separated and surrounded by chaos. With the IJN, we are not alone. We are all in this together as a community.
  • It is our trusted, distinctive news source. With fake news, conspiracy theories and half truths rampant, the IJN works hard to provide facts, not sensationalism.
  • It brings you the impact of COVID-19 on the Colorado Jewish community, as well as the impact of the coronavirus on the global Jewish community.

Like other small businesses and media companies, the IJN is also being impacted in an unprecedented way by effects of the coronavirus.

That’s Why Your Help Is Needed Today.

Please subscribe today or purchase a gift subscription — an online gift is social distancing.

If you’re already a subscriber, you can also donate to the IJN to support our mission of providing quality and comprehensive journalism to the Colorado Jewish community.

Appreciatively,

Rabbi Hillel Goldberg
Editor & Publisher

Shana R. Goldberg
Assistant Publisher