IJN
Search
LOG IN
Thursday, August 23, 2018 -
Print Edition
Home Opinion Blogs Pomegranate-glazed carrot salad

Pomegranate-glazed carrot salad

Rocky Mountain JewAug 23, 2018Blogs, Opinion, Rocky Mountain Jew0

Like

Was this week’s weather trying to send a message — that it’s never too early to start Rosh Hashanah menu planning and cooking? The cool breezes have given way once again to summer sunshine, but the colder temperatures are a reminder that the fall High Holidays are not too far away. It’s time to start thinking about those classic autumn flavors and colors that are quintessential Rosh Hashanah.

This side dish takes its starting point from an unused jar of very tart, unsweetened pomegranate juice, and then hits further Rosh Hashanah flavor buttons: carrots, pomegranate airils and if you find the recipe too tart, a drizzle of honey. A nice added bonus is the barley, one of the seven species celebrated during the later-in-the-fall Sukkot holiday.

This perfect accompaniment to your Rosh Hashanah meal also makes a good main course for vegetarians if you opt for the feta cheese.

Carrot, Pomegranate & Barley Salad

Carrot, Pomegranate & Barley Salad

Print

Pomegranate Glazed Carrot Salad

Pomegranate carrots via Inspired Taste transformed into a grain salad

Ingredients

  • ¾ cup barley
  • 1 lb. carrots, rainbow colored if available
  • 1 TB olive oil
  • 1 cup pomegranate juice
  • 1 3" cinnamon stick
  • 1/2 tsp sea salt
  • 1/8 tsp black pepper
  • 1 TB butter
  • ¼ cup feta cheese, crumbled
  • Pepita or pistachios, toasted
  • Mint leaves, optional
  • Pomegranate airils, optional

Instructions

  1. Bring barley and about 2 cups of water (or stock) to boil. Reduce heat to a simmer. Cook covered until tender (barley should be al dente) and most of the liquid has been absorbed, around 30-40 minutes. Let stand five minutes. Drain well.

  2. While the barley is cooking, scrub, rinse and halve the carrots lengthwise. Heat olive oil in a wide skillet over medium high. Toss in the carrots and cook for 5 minutes. Add the pomegranate juice, cinnamon stick, salt and pepper then simmer, uncovered, stirring occasionally until the carrots are tender and the liquid has reduced, about 20 minutes.

  3. Remove the pan from the heat and swirl in the butter until melted.
  4. Remove carrots from pan. Add barley to pan and mix gently so barley absorbs pomegranate glaze. Season well, adding up to 1 TB of olive oil if needed. Pile the barley on a serving platter and drape carrots over. Sprinkle with feta cheese, pistachios or pepitas, mint and pomegranate airils.

Recipe Notes

This salad can be made parve by using margarine instead of the butter, and omitting the feta cheese. If omitting feta, finish with a couple pinches extra of salt.

If you find the carrots too tart, add a drizzle of honey.

TAG
Rocky Mountain Jew

Related articles

Patrón goes kosher for Passover

Rocky Mountain JewMar 22, 2018

Pretzel Bagel Dog hamantaschen

Marshmallow, pretzel, guava: Are these saying hamantaschen to you?

Rocky Mountain JewFeb 22, 2018

Chanah Auerbach, also known as Chef Raw Raw

Denver’s Chanah Auerbach introduces ‘clean’ eating to Jerusalem

Larry HankinNov 30, 2017

Leave a Reply

Order Your 105th!

Community Calendar
Aug
23
Thu
5:30 pm B’nai B’rith Young Leadership Ha...
B’nai B’rith Young Leadership Ha...
Aug 23 @ 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Happy hour hosted by B’nai B’rith’s Young Leadership Network (YLN), with info about travel opportunities. At Historian Ale House, 24 Broadway #102.
6:00 pm ‘Funny You Don’t Look Like a Zio...
‘Funny You Don’t Look Like a Zio...
Aug 23 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Three-part class taught by Rabbi Scott Segal, exploring different versions and definitions of Zionism. At Aspen Jewish Congregation.
6:30 pm Grief Support Group (Emanuel)
Grief Support Group (Emanuel)
Aug 23 @ 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm
Six-session grief support group for those suffering any form of loss. Facilitated by therapist Laurie Picus. At Temple Emanuel.
Aug
24
Fri
all-day Marcia Falk, Scholar-in-Residenc...
Marcia Falk, Scholar-in-Residenc...
Aug 24 – Aug 26 all-day
At Cong. Albert in Albuquerque hosts Marcia Falk, poet, painter and translator, for a scholar-in-residence Shabbat.
5:30 pm Shabbat in the Park (JOI)
Shabbat in the Park (JOI)
Aug 24 @ 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Outdoor family-friendly Shabbat hosted by JOI at Aish Denver. With Shabbat dinner. At GM Wallace Park.
6:00 pm End of Summer Shabbat (Boulder)
End of Summer Shabbat (Boulder)
Aug 24 @ 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Boulder JCC’s Milk and Honey Farm joins OneTable for a Shabbat dinner featuring produce from the farm. At Boulder JCC.
6:00 pm Shabbat Unplugged (Emanuel)
Shabbat Unplugged (Emanuel)
Aug 24 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Special musical Friday night Shabbat service at Temple Emanuel, led by Steve Brodsky and band. Followed by BYO picnic.
7:30 pm Fourth Friday Dinner (BMH-BJ)
Fourth Friday Dinner (BMH-BJ)
Aug 24 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Monthly communal Shabbat dinner at BMH-BJ, held on the fourth Friday of the month. In June honoring Jewish War Veterans with guest speaker Michael Shapiro. Other upcoming dates: 7/27, 7:30pm, Small Plates & Not-So-Small Talk[...]
Aug
25
Sat
10:00 am Shabbat Tisch (Micah)
Shabbat Tisch (Micah)
Aug 25 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Bagels, coffee, singing and parsha discussion at Temple Micah.
7:00 pm Summer BBQ & Havdalah Hangout (M...
Summer BBQ & Havdalah Hangout (M...
Aug 25 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm
Summer barbecue and havdalah at Moishe House Denver.

IJN Columnists



Subscribe to the IJN