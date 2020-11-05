Poll: Who did you vote for?

Election week has become a real thing. It’s Thursday afternoon and we still don’t know who won the presidential election. It seems a game of chicken is also emerging, with outlets fearful of calling states that could secure the election for a candidate. Basically in such a heated contest, no one wants to take responsibility for making that call!

Perhaps we’ll know by later today; maybe we’ll have to wait until tomorrow. But what we do know is that in Colorado, the vote went strongly for Biden, as it did in New Mexico. Two other “Intermountain” states, Utah and Wyoming, went for Trump.

So how did Rocky Mountain Jew readers vote? This poll is completely anonymous, so be honest!

Who did you vote for? In Election 2020, which presidential candidate did you cast your vote for? Joe Biden Donald Trump Third candidate No one

