‘Polish death camps’ — more than a semantic debate

Last week, on the eve of International Holocaust Awareness Day, the lower chamber of the Polish parliament passed a law making it a crime to refer to “Polish death camps.”

That Poland would desire to outlaw this phrase is understandable. It was with foresight that the bulk of German extermination camps were not established on German territory. The Germans made a concerted effort to house their killing factories on occupied soil. Yet, it cannot be denied that these camps, including some of the most horrific ones like Sobibór, Treblinka and Auschwitz, were housed and operated on Polish soil. Should they be called “Polish death camps?” No. They were German camps, conceived of and operated by the SS.

But most camps were — and this too cannot be denied — prodigiously aided and abetted by Polish locals. The Nazis typically assigned a very small number of German SS to the killing centers, correctly counting on a much larger number of local collaborators to get the job done. Only some 200 SS men assisted Adolf Eichmann in murdering 400,000 Hungarian Jews at Auschwitz!

This move by Poland serves as an example of why legislating speech is tricky, and should be avoided if possible.

Removing — or, to be specific, criminalizing — language perceived as offensive or untrue may seem on the face of it beneficial to society. However, over time, it serves to limit discussion; eliminate points of view; enable the obfuscation of truth; and force groups and points of view underground, making them hard to track and harder to reach.

In an era where we value understanding, not just what happened but why, in order to ensure that genocide and ethnic cleansing not repeat, banning speech will not foster that goal.

There was a time — albeit brief — when Poland acknowledged that the Nazi extermination of European Jewry took place on Polish soil. Last summer a Poland-issued stamp from 1946 was brought to our attention (Snapshot, June 23, 2017).

This stamp depicts a Grim Reaper-like Nazi emptying Zyklon-B over the Majdanek death camp. The first line of text reads: “Death camp.” The second line reads: “Bath and gas chambers.” Majdanek was another Nazi concentration and extermination camp in occupied Poland, outside Lublin.

The stamp was issued prior to Poland officially becoming part of the Soviet bloc, in which WW II was used by Communist regimes to prop themselves up as the bulwark against anti-fascism.

The message of the stamp is clear: Germany operated death camps in Poland. There is no denial, no criminalization of language, no obfuscation. That brief period of truth between WWII and the Communist takeover of Poland should serve the current Polish government in its struggles to accurately characterize Poles’ participation in the Holocaust accurately.

Poland had the highest number of righteous gentiles who saved Jews’ lives at direct risk to their own. But on a per capita basis, the percentage of Poland’s righteous gentiles was low. Here is another reason to be scrupulous about terminology. Criminalizing speech prevents that.

