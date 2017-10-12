IJN
Search
LOG IN
Thursday, October 12, 2017 -
Print Edition
Home Opinion Columns Please, do me one better than ‘have a good winter’

Please, do me one better than ‘have a good winter’

Hillel GoldbergOct 12, 2017Columns, Opinion, View from Denver0

Like

Say that your net worth is $412,000 and a prophet comes along and promises you that in three years your net worth will double, to $824,000. You will rejoice.

Sure enough, three years pass and your net worth has doubled. However, the prophet now tells you: You will never accumulate another dollar the rest of your life. This unexpected big jump in your net worth is the end of the line. All of a sudden, the good news doesn’t look so good anymore.

Another metaphor:

On the golf course you regularly shoot in the 80s. Along comes a magic golf instructor and promises you that if you follow his program you will shoot a 74 — more than 10 strokes off the best of your career. Sure enough, you follow the program and shoot a 74. You’re on top of the world.

However, your golf instructor now tells you that you will never take another stroke off your best the rest of your life, no matter what you do. Again, the good news isn’t so dramatic anymore.

Another metaphor:

You’re in acting school. The competition to get a real part in a real movie is brutal, nearly impossible. Your instructor suddenly takes you aside and tells you some really weird techniques that, he says, are guaranteed to land you a real part. You put your faith in these techniques and master them. In six months you are the only student in the class to land a role in Hollywood. Wow! Your dream has come true.

However, after your first movie, your instructor informs you that these techniques are addictive and can never take you beyond a “B” movie. You’ll be in Hollywood all right, but stuck in the “B” groove for the rest of your career. What a downer.

The human being always wants more. Midrash puts it this way: No person dies with half of his desires fulfilled.

I am thinking of this as the High Holiday season draws to a close. Looking back almost two months to the days before Rosh Hashanah, to the month of Elul, I want to see a spiritual rise, an ethical improvement, a doubling of my spiritual net worth, so to speak. I want to see the best score I’ve ever achieved in life.

Well, suppose my retrospective is positive.

Suppose Rosh Hashanah did take me up a notch.

Yom Kippur did improve my interpersonal relations and relationship with G-d.

Suppose this is true for all of us.

Sukkos did infuse our lives with profound spiritual joy. We’re on a high.

Now what?

What might our imaginary prophet or golf or acting instructor say about our lives going forward? Will we face the coming year assuming that we have reached the summit and can go no higher? This is it?

Such is the danger at the end of the High Holiday season. There lurks a potential downer captured by a greeting I’ve heard the past few years. I don’t know where this greeting originated, but it is so dry, so nothing, so empty compared to the rich and inspiring days we now leave behind. As I leave the synagogue at the end of Simchas Torah I’ve been blessed with: “Have a good winter.”

This is commensurate to the drama of the holidays?

This is a blessing?

It depends.

If this holiday season has been a time-out, a separate arc, a one-time lens on the spirit, then “have a good winter” is, yes, a downer.

On the other hand, if the holiday season has given us some handle, some hook, some concrete plan, some specific spiritual or ethical exercise to carry us forward, then we are buoyed by the prospect of the coming months.

For me, the hook these past few years has been a well defined program in Torah study. I relish the prospect of delving deeper and deeper. But I admit, even this cannot fill the spirit the same way that all of the dramatic — and dramatically diverse — holidays just filled it.

I still need to work to infuse my own program with enthusiasm.

Perhaps that is the optimism here. Unlike the prophet who tells you that you’ll never have an additional dollar or the instructors that say you will never lower your golf score, or that your career is stuck in a rut, the Jewish holidays leave us with hope.

They might demand a lot of work going forward. Even so, we have been given the tools to build on the resolutions and inspiration we walk away with.

The holidays are not an isolated arc, not separate from the rest of our lives. The memories of this season can echo throughout the coming year — if we let them.

That is the hope.

That is the reward.

Rabbi Hillel Goldberg can be reached at hillel@ijn.com.

Copyright © 2017 by the Intermountain Jewish News

Previous PostSources and symptoms
Hillel Goldberg

IJN Executive Editor | hillel@ijn.com

Related articles

Anti-Semitic smear gets another hearing

Jonathan TobinOct 12, 2017

Sources and symptoms

Shana GoldbergOct 12, 2017

Etrogettes, etrog oils . . . etrocharacters

Tehilla R. GoldbergOct 12, 2017

Leave a Reply

Community Calendar
Oct
12
Thu
12:00 pm Lunch & Learn: ‘Life Itself’ (Bo...
Lunch & Learn: ‘Life Itself’ (Bo...
Oct 12 @ 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
Screening of documentary film about film critic Roger Ebert. At Boulder JCC.
5:00 pm Family Simchat Torah Celebration...
Family Simchat Torah Celebration...
Oct 12 @ 5:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Family Simchat Torah celebration at BMH-BJ, with walking tour of the Torah, and dancing.
6:30 pm Lifelong Learning: Alice Herz-So...
Lifelong Learning: Alice Herz-So...
Oct 12 @ 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm
As part of Temple Sinai’s lifelong learning series, Judy Winnick presents the story of Alice Herz-Sommer, a Holocaust survivor and pianist. Further dates/topics are: Oct. 25, Climate Change with climatologists Dr. Kevin Trenberth Nov. 8[...]
Oct
13
Fri
4:00 pm Simchat Torah Happy Hour (Rodef)
Simchat Torah Happy Hour (Rodef)
Oct 13 @ 4:00 pm – 5:45 pm
Hakafot and dancing with the Torah accompanied by music and drinks. At Rodef Shalom.
6:00 pm Kabbalat Shabbat with Sarah Aroe...
Kabbalat Shabbat with Sarah Aroe...
Oct 13 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Musical Kabbalat Shabbat at Cong. Albert in Albuquerque with Sarah Aroeste with International Ladino Singers.
6:00 pm Musical Shabbat (JYW)
Musical Shabbat (JYW)
Oct 13 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Musical Shabbat with singer/songwriter Eric Komar, hosted by Judaism Your Way at the old Temple Emanuel on Pearl Street. With Simchat Torah celebration.
6:00 pm Simchat Torah Dinner & Hakafot (...
Simchat Torah Dinner & Hakafot (...
Oct 13 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Simchat Torah celebration at B’nai Havurah, with Hafakot, dancing with the Torah and vegetarian dinner.
6:00 pm Young Family Shabbat Experience ...
Young Family Shabbat Experience ...
Oct 13 @ 6:00 pm – 6:45 pm
Temple Emanuel’s family oriented Friday evening service, for families with kids ages 1-6. With oneg and Shabbat dinner.
6:30 pm Shabbat Spaghetti Dinner (JTown)
Shabbat Spaghetti Dinner (JTown)
Oct 13 @ 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm
JTown hosts a family spaghetti Shabbat dinner at the Lone Tree Hub.
Oct
14
Sat
11:00 am Exploring Prayer through Feldenk...
Exploring Prayer through Feldenk...
Oct 14 @ 11:00 am
Class led by Shira Salzberg during mussaf service at HEA on exploring prayer through the movements of Feldenkrais.

Rocky Mountain Jew

Subscribe to the IJN