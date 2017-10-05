Play it safe, or win?

On my way home, I often listen to sports radio. Recently I heard an observation that intrigued me. The commentator was discussing Bronco quarterback Trevor Siemian’s interception rating and noting that Brett Favre, the eleven-time Pro Bowl quarterback, had a very high interception percentage. But, he went on to say, Favre had a great completion […]
Related articles
Where’s a cop when you need one?
Jonathan TobinOct 05, 2017
Maintaining relevancy in a dotcom world
Amy LedermanOct 05, 2017
Chasing madness
IJN Editorial StaffOct 05, 2017