Longtime Denver resident Phyllis Jacobs died in Peoria, Arizona at her Freedom Plaza home August 24, 2023. She was 98 1/2 years old. Born January 11, 1925 in Bronx, New York to Shirley Jacobs and Jacob Weiss she had one sister, Lucille Mirsky. Although her childhood was difficult, she always rose above her circumstances to see the good in every situation. Phyllis worked in a war office during WWII. As a newlywed, she established her household in the Denver area.

Phyllis was a compassionate individual who worked for Jewish Family and Children’s Service (JFCS) in Denver for over twenty years. She ultimately became the executive assistant to the director, her close friend Alfred Neumann, retiring in order to spend time with her second husband, Jack Jacobs. She originally became involved with JFCS by fostering a child in her home, going on to foster numerous children in need through the agency. She opened her heart and home to these children while always ensuring they kept close ties with their birth families.

She cared deeply about her community. She was a 50-year member of Temple Emanuel in Denver. She was also a member Temple Beth Shalom in Sun City, Arizona and a co-founder of their Caring Committee. She belonged to Eastern Star, the Jewish War Veterans, and B’nai B’rith. Her loving spirit was ever-present. In her 18 years residing at Freedom Plaza she had many friends and looked in on those who were ailing, always having a kind word. She was constantly in touch with friends and relatives near and far; sending words of condolence, celebration, or support.

She taught her children to be compassionate, caring, and responsible individuals. Phyllis is survived by her children Beth & Aaron Long, Debra & Allen Austin, Steven & Linda Jacobs, Jon & Nadia Dembo, Mark Brandes & Robin Alexander, Larry & Susan Jacobson, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Burial will take place in the fall in Denver’s Fairmont Cemetery.

May Phyllis’ memory be for a blessing.

Memorial donations:

Plaza del Rio Foundation

Employee Scholarship Fund

13373 N. Plaza Del Rio Blvd.

Peoria, AZ. 85381

— Paid Space