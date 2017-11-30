Paula Gins, a successful businesswoman and longtime Denver area resident, passed away Nov. 17, 2017, in Denver. The service took place Nov. 22 at Fort Logan National Cemetery with Rabbi Caryn Aviv officiating. A memorial service will also be held in New Jersey.

Mrs. Gins was born Nov. 22, 1927, in Paterson, NJ.

She attended university in New Jersey before marrying Sol Gins in 1944 on a Michigan farm owned by close family friends.

Mrs. Gins settled in Bayonne, NJ, after her husband’s discharge from the US Air Corps. (Sol, a B-17 bomber crewman who flew 54 combat missions over Europe during WW II, was profiled by the IJN last year.)

In New Jersey, Mrs. Gins established a home-operated business specializing in antique linen goods, a field in which she became a nationally recognized expert.

Her work was covered in such national magazines as Victoria and House Beautiful.

Mrs. Gins also helped a museum in Belgium correctly identify linens that were part of its exhibits.

She continued her antique linen business after moving to Denver with Sol in 1970 and eventually ran the business online.

A longtime member of a book club in Littleton, Mrs. Gins attended services at Temple Emanuel.

“I miss her terribly,” Sol said. “I was very much in love with her.”

Mrs. Gins is survived by her husband Sol Gins, currently a resident of Paramus, NJ; and her grandson Richard Levin of Denver.

She was predeceased by her son Stuart Gins and daughter Jill Gins.

Contributions may be made to the charity of choice.

