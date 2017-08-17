IJN
Thursday, August 17, 2017
Obituaries

Paul Friedman, a Denver resident for more than 50 years, passed away July 30, 2017, in Denver. Rabbi Yisroel Wilhelm officiated at the July 31 graveside service at Rose Hill Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

“Paul loved and adored his wife Mona, his children and grandchildren,” his family said. “He was well thought of, an eminent businessman and enjoyed helping others.

“He lived a full life and will be sorely missed by his family and friends.”

Mr. Friedman was born May 25, 1931, in Philadelphia, Pa.

A graduate of West Philadelphia High School, where he was a standout football player, he attended Drexel University and served in the Korean War.

Mr. Friedman married his wife Mona in 1970. Mrs. Friedman passed away in January, 2008.

He was employed as the manufacturer’s representative for Wholesale Men’s Clothing.

An avid sports fan, Mr. Friedman loved Colorado’s sports teams and was an expert billiards player.

He loved nature, living in Colorado and spending time with family and friends.

Mr. Friedman is survived by children Dr. Theodore (Danielle) Friedman, Deborah Sanders and Pamela (John) Schwartz; and grandchildren Benjamin, Tiffany and Gabriel Sanders and Norah, Caleb and Gideon Friedman.

Contributions may be made to American Jewish World Service, 45 West 36th St., New York, NY 10018; or Lung Cancer Research Foundation, 155 East 55th St., #6H, New York, NY 10022.

IJN Staff

