Patrón goes kosher for Passover

From IJN Passover Foods; By Aly Walansky, The Nosher

While we love our families, any long and drawn out holiday dinner with them often requires a lot of alcohol kept close at all times. Of course, when it’s Passover, the options may be limited.

Good news, though: We can now add tequila shots and margaritas to our Passover plans. Patrón Silver and Roca Patrón Silver are both now certified Kosher for Passover. Patrón has always been certified Kosher, and that certification has now been extended to include Kosher for Passover (for Patrón Silver and Roca Patrón Silver, specifically).

So, if you were planning on serving Mushroom Jalapeño Matzah Ball Soup (see below for recipe) this holiday, go with the Mexican theme altogether by mixing up a margarita or some sangria.

While all Patrón Silver and Roca Patrón Silver tequila is certified kosher for Passover, some bottles currently on store shelves and online may not yet display the kosher for Passover symbol. The certification is from the Mexican Supervisores en Calidad Kosher and are available nationally and online at ReserveBar.com.

So, what to do with this information? Well, guacamole would be a great addition to the seder, as well as a fun anytime snack during Passover on top of matzah.

You may also want to consider tequila as a marinade or glaze for your holiday fish and chicken. Or spread some Patrón on matzah when you need a snack — consider it a healthy fat alternative for the much-beloved matzah and butter! (In case you can’t tell, yes, I am kidding.)

Remember to drink responsibly. There’s another seder the next night!

Mushroom Jalapeño Matzah Ball Soup Recipe

By Pati Jinich, The Nosher

My grandfather on my mother’s side, Francisco, whom we called “Yeye,” was wild about chilis. Not very common in his native Bratislava, I guess. He used to say that what he loved the most about his new country was the predictable weather (especially the bright sunny winters), the colorful markets, and most of all, the chilis. All of them.

He was oh so very crazy about them, that my grandmother used to hide them from him. She complained that he had no boundaries, no sense of measure, when eating chilis. He simply would not stop.

But he knew all her tricks, discovered all her hiding spots, and when he found the prized chilis, he would stuff them in his pockets.

Not only fresh jalapeños or serranos but also wet pickled jalapeños. Those must have been some messy pockets to wash . . .

My “Lali” liked to please him, though. She had Austrian training in the kitchen and made exquisite and elegant foods.

Once in Mexico, she fell in love with the cuisine and learned how to combine the two culinary traditions. She became a master at it.

She created a classic dish out of her Mushroom-Jalapeño Matzah Ball Soup, a Mexican-inspired way to enjoy your favorite Jewish soup.

Print Mushroom Jalapeño Matzah Ball Soup Recipe

Ingredients 1 cup kosher matzah ball mix

2 tbsp. parsley finely chopped

1/4 tsp. grated nutmeg

3/4 tsp. kosher sea salt or to taste

4 large eggs

1/3 cup vegetable oil

1 tbsp. sparkling water, optional

2 tbsp. vegetable oil

1/2 cup white onion finely chopped

1 garlic clove finely chopped

2 jalapeño chilis finely chopped and seeded, optional, more or less to taste

1/2 pound white mushrooms wiped clean with cloth, sliced

3/4 tsp. kosher sea salt or to taste

8-10 cups chicken broth Instructions In a large mixing bowl, combine the matzah ball mix, parsley, nutmeg and 1 tsp. of salt. In another small bowl, lightly beat the eggs with 1/3 cup of vegetable oil. Fold in the beaten eggs to the matzah ball mixture with a spatula. Add the sparkling water if you want the matzah balls fluffy, and mix well until well combine. Cover the mix and refrigerate for at least half an hour. Bring about 12 cups of salted water to a rolling boil in a large soup pot. Bring heat down to medium and keep at a steady simmer. With wet hands, make about 1-inch balls out of the matzah ball mix and gently drop them into the water. Cover and simmer for about 25 to 30 minutes. Meanwhile, heat a couple of tablespoons of oil over medium heat in a large cooking pot. Add the onion, garlic and chilis and sauté for 4 to 5 minutes until they have softened. Incorporate the sliced mushrooms. Sprinkle the salt, stir and cover with a lid. Steam the mushrooms for about 6 to 8 minutes. Take off the lid and pour the chicken broth over the mushroom base. Once it is simmering, incorporate the already cooked matzah balls, without their cooking liquid, and serve.

This recipe is shared with permission from Pati Jinich’s book Mexican Today: New and Rediscovered Recipes for the Contemporary Kitchen.