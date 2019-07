incidence of Parkinson’s disease, a movement disorder afflicting 11 million people worldwide, typically increases with age — but 4% are diagnosed before age 50. Dan Starishevsky, 53-year-old board president of the Parkinson’s Assn. of the Rockies (PAR), is one of the 4%. Youthful, handsome, trim and energetic, he contradicts all expectations. No outward signs betray […]