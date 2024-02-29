IJN
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Sandra Lubin

Sondra Lubin of Bethesda, Md., died on February 11, 2024, at the age of 87. She was the mother of the late Dr. Harlan Lubin of Denver, mother-in-law of Dr. Rebecca Heitler Lubin of Denver. A service was held at Congregation Beth El of Montgomery County in Bethesda, officiated by Rabbi Greg Harris, Rabbi Deborah Megdal and Chazan Asa Fradkin.

Mrs. Lubin (née Haber) was born in the Bronx, New York, and grew up in Dayton, Ohio. In 1961 she married Cantor Abraham Lubin. They lived in Chicago in 1968 and then moved to Bethesda in 1990, where Mr. Lubin became cantor at Congregation Beth El.

While in Chicago, Mrs. Lubin was the leasing agent for the historic Windermere Hotel, and a volunteer for the Chicago Council for the Jewish Elderly.

“Sandy’s loves in life were her adoring and devoted husband, her three children and their spouses, and her nine delicious grandchildren who are committed to emulating Sandy’s values of kindness and generosity, not to mention her elegance and sense of style,” her family said.

Survivors are Mrs. Lubin’s husband Abraham; children Stephanie Lubin, Shary (Marc) Lubin Levitt and daughter-in-law, Dr. Rebecca Heitler Lubin; and grandchildren Sam, Micah, Raquel, Sophie, Jess, Alex, Zeke and Ariana. She was predeceased by son, Dr. Harlan Lubin, and granddaughter Juliet Lubin.

Contributions may be made to Congregation Beth El of Bethesda or Temple Emanuel of Denver.

Copyright © 2024 by the Intermountain Jewish News

