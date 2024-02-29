Denver native Scott Dachman died on February 4, 2024. He was 59. A service is planned for March 14 at Emanuel Cemetery, officiated by Rabbi Steven Foster. Feldman Mortuary is handling the arrangements.

Born on September 15, 1964, Mr. Dachman attended Overland High School. He once owned The Camelot Lounge, and previously worked at The Trophy Shop.

Mr. Dachman’s family described Scott as a music lover; he was in several bands as a drummer.

“He also loved animals, particularly dogs,” Mr. Dachman’s sister, Cindy Dachman-Ward, said. “He loved his dogs like no other.”

At the time of his passing, Mr. Dachman lived in Las Vegas, Nev.

Survivors are Mr. Dachman’s sister Cindy Dachman-Ward and stepsister Starla Dachman; and nieces and nephews Whitney (Jason) Baldwin, Nicholas Niblo, Landon Niblo, Justin Froyd, Rhyland Baldwin and Paxton Baldwin.

