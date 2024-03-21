Joan Ogner passed away on February 4, 2024, at the age of 69. A service was held on February 16 at Temple Micah with interment at Emanuel Cemetery, officiated by Rabbi Adam Morris. Feldman Mortuary handled the arrangements.

Born in Los Angeles, Calif., on March 8, 1954, Ms. Ogner studied biology and political science at Cal State Northridge. She embarked in a career in health management, and ran the largest HIV care and research study in the early days of the AIDS epidemic.

Nearly 30 years ago, Ms. Ogner moved to Denver, where she traveled as a consultant for hospitals and large practices.

Ms. Ogner created Colorado Cats in Need, and was a founding member of No Kill Colorado, helping to save homeless pets. Colorado Cats in Need help spay, trap, neuter and release feral cats, and provided medical treatment for cats in need. It has been renamed the Joan Ogner Colorado Cats in Need Fund.

“Joan endlessly campaigned for saving treatable cats that were in greater danger when homeless,” her family said. “She was known by multiple area shelters and rescues as a feline diabetes guru. She saved countless diabetic cats’ lives by reducing the stress associated with adopting or fostering a diabetic cat.

“Joan’s laugh and good cheer were contagious and her zest for life was always an inspiration.”

Survivors are nieces and nephews Elizabeth McCoun, Jennifer McCoun, Kathleen McCoun and Ronald McCoun; grand-niece Teyla and great-nephews Kian and Jackson; and cousins Margo Goldstein, Sue Grinspan, Lauren Jacob-Smith, Ashley DiGiacomo and Robert Ogner.

Contributions may be made to the Joan Ogner Colorado Cats in Need Fund.

